“Don’t be too proud of this technological terror you’ve constructed. The ability to destroy a planet is insignificant next to the power of the Force” (Darth Vader in "Star Wars IV, A New Hope").
With technology comes the ease of pressing a button and rendering facts at a fingertip. Darth Vader, Luke’s father in "Star Wars," wants him to embrace the dark side. So this week, when computer hackers ransomed Colonial Pipeline Co. using DarkSide technology, I was curious about the connection.
Quickly, authorities shut down the cloud server used by Colonial after 100 gigabytes of data had been locked out from its owners. That’s a lesson in redundant backups. Colonial runs a 5,500-mile fossil fuels straw going up the Eastern seaboard. Its petroleum was stuck in Houston and surrounding areas. Market speculators were scrambling to find alternative sources to fuel the gas stations in places like Tennessee and points east of there, and they’re worried the shortages will ripple up the coast to vulnerable regions on the Atlantic seaboard, where demand is either sensitive or huge.
All great reliable systems have not just backups, but also a patchwork of substitutable alternatives. In response, the U.S. Department of Transportation granted an exemption to truckers carrying petroleum by truck, so shipments could head north and east over the road. Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana motor carriers can run overtime.
We know the hackers are presumably capitalists who’ve used DarkSide hack programming to threaten the release of information to the public. Hackers would be splitting the ransom (if paid) with the company DarkSide, which originated the access. DarkSide has apologized publicly, saying it is apolitical and that it did not mean to cause widespread disruption of services; its goal is making money; and it will vet potential social ramifications of future lockdown technology. DarkSide claims to donate part of its proceeds to charities.
Harking back to President Reagan, who stated that in policy, he refused to negotiate publicly with terrorists, the intelligence community advises companies never to pay a ransom. Due to the hack, petroleum futures are jumping. Folks east of the Mississippi would be smart to fill up the car tank and hunker down until the vulnerable and sensitive system stabilizes. I’m not sure a 100-gigabyte incursion is crippling, but we don’t know what data is locked down by the mysterious "leak threat." And 100 gigabytes is about a computerful of information.
The Colonial hack is being used as a "lessons-learned" opportunity to identify potential systemic threats and to workaround vulnerabilities. In addition to implementing an albeit more costly delivery system, it raises the subject of the Fed’s role in safeguarding proprietary information. Should corporations be responsible for maintaining their own cloud security, even where the vitality of their role in critical infrastructure is not at question?
In other words, do we as a country want to let the free market solve this problem since it stems from presumably undervalued confidentiality and security, which was a corporate decision to maximize profits instead of fortifying against vulnerabilities? Or do we instead protect the existing infrastructure from supply-chain damage, even though America is transitioning from fossil fuels to more planet-friendly alternatives as rapidly as we can evolve it?
Where’s the balance point between mitigating the human impact of fuel shortages – which drive up prices and cascade into other supply chains – and valuing the long-term sustenance of fossil fuels as a consumer commodity? To be sure, fossil fuels are essential now. But did you see the new electric Ford F-150 Lightning is to roll out on May 19 and will be on sale by the middle of next year?
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
