COLUMN: Color is my big passion

Remember when as a child you had a xylophone and each note was a different color? You could play “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” in color-word-sounds? Red Violet Indigo Green Blue Indigo Violet?
Even when colors are not associated with sounds, they convey ideas by their relationships. Color opposites near each other speak to the pixelated harmonies of different perspectives, in community. Gradients of color speak to well-ordered relationships, sprayed diffusely like reflections out of a prism. Dissonant color combinations sort of shout, “We’re here. We are unique.” Putting aside the connotations and symbolisms – money, sky, passion, earth, cheer, life – colors are simply fun. We take them in as a thing unto themselves. We experience colors directly as correlatives of emotion.
I’m a tie-dye artist. Egotistical confession: I rather think my tie-dyes are among the best. I create colors by blending, that are so quirky they cannot be purchased as-is. My shirts are detailed and intricate, yet harmonious or exciting. You’ve maybe never seen a size 4X super huge canvas of colors like mine. I love to create colors that don’t have a name. I can make a shirt that looks like an impressionistic flower garden in the rain, or a kaleidoscopic geometric like stained glass. Shirts can be made that look like a rippling pool of inviting water or like the ocean under moonlight. I can make a steampunk tee that evokes thoughts of gears & grease.
I started learning tie-dye in the late 1980s, and I am still learning. My buddy Noah Sanderson Root III taught me the chemistry. He had acquired a bolt of 1940s World War II hemp fiber that was as big as those cable rounds used by utility companies. We made mandalas and kites. We hung window panels that looked like stained glass. We experimented, invented, created. After all these years, I don’t have any of those articles left, but you may have seen them hanging from the ceiling at Good Works venue, which became Keetoowah Cafee back in the 1980s or 1990s.
Over the years, work usually got in the way of making art. I managed to eke out a few quilts of hand-dyed, batik or shibori fabrics, some of which I still have. In about 2010 I was able to go big with tie-dye. I quit my lucrative job at Cherokee Nation Environmental Programs, and opened a law office with a design studio and storefront off to the side, where I could teach tie-dye classes and stock a retail shop full of tees and quilts and assemblage.
Now my studio is at home where I teach "Tie-dye on the Deck" at Lake Tenkiller occasionally. Sometimes I host "Make and Take" tie-dye drop-ins at Creates Gallery in Tahlequah, and occasionally lug around the trappings of this craft for guests at private parties.
I love to teach children. They light up when we mix colors. It is magic when red and blue make purple. They thrill when their shirts are unwrapped to reveal a pattern of colors. Children are curious by nature and feel free to experiment. They make great shirts. Adults are more careful and restrained. They don’t apply as much color. They’re afraid of making mistakes. It is a secret joke with me that kids’ shirts turn out better than their parents shirts do.
Mostly, tie-dye is about doing a lot of laundry and a lot of messy clean up. But the magic of color makes it worthwhile. So I’m not all law and policy. Sometimes I’m all color and texture and process and orchestration and experiments. Selling my fiber arts at the gallery is about fulfilling the passion for color.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.