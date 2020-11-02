Today is Election Day. By the end of the day, in every city, county and state, some will be happy and some disappointed. Hopefully, by tomorrow morning, we will know if we have four more years of President Trump or if a new administration will be moving into the White House in January.
This past year, the Tahlequah Orange Express marching band had a show theme of The Beatles, titled "Come Together." It was selected in place of the planned halftime show because of the pandemic, and the students were not able to go to contests this year. The band students, especially the seniors, had to rise above the frustrations and instead “come together” and make the best of the terrible and disappointing situation they were in and still continue to be in.
We, as a nation, have become bitterly divided for over a decade. It did not start with the Trump administration. It began several years ago, but the ugliness has continued to fester and grow to the point that we now have violence and chaos in some of our cities.
The destruction, rioting and looting in many of our cities – like Portland, Minneapolis, and D.C. – are done by far-left extremists who think they have been given an excuse to break the law and do what they have wanted to do, anyway. For many weeks, Democrats pretended the riots were nonexistent, with one mayor calling it a “summer of love” until the protests came to her own gated and protected neighborhoods. When the polls showed it was hurting the party message, the blame was shifted to the president.
In some cities, local residents have taken it upon themselves to protect their communities. This happened in my wife’s hometown of Provo, Utah, where I have many family and friends. There was a protest in this otherwise very peaceful and family-oriented city. A few nights later, officials learned there were plans to bring in buses of several hundred more to continue and do what had been done elsewhere.
However, Provo is not your normal U.S. city. Because of the history of the city, it has a culture of individual families being very well-prepared, very tight-knit for a large population, and very willing to defend themselves and their community. So, when thousands of armed locals showed up and began patrolling their downtown streets, the busloads of rioters coming in instead turned and left and have not returned. The locals then returned home without incident, thankful that nothing was done to harm their community. Because nothing happened, nothing was reported, yet it happened.
There are some on the right who are pushing back in other ways, as well. For example, recently in Texas, the Biden-Harris campaign bus was surrounded by more than a dozen trucks proudly flying their Trump flags that surrounded the bus as it drove along the freeway. Some overzealous drivers tried to intimidate the bus and its caravan that was following along to the gathering.
We supposedly live in a free society where we should be able to support the candidates of our choice without fear. When you have supporters of either party frightened to say whom they support, we have lost the meaning of what it means to be American.
The coming days for some will be very frightening. Regardless of the outcome of today, now is the time for us to follow the example of the high school band and “come together” as communities like our country depends on it, because it does.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
