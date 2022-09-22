COLUMN: Communication is important to Tahlequah

According to Linda Lambert, who writes about leadership capacity: "One good conversation can shift the direction of change forever."
How many times have you had a concern and thought, "If I could just talk five minutes with that person, I bet they'd think twice about heading down that path." Or better: "I have the best idea! You know what this town needs?" Some conversations deserve more than a social media share. Back in 2019, we started a series of events to provide an opportunity for the community to visit regularly with the mayor. We called them "Coffee Cup Conversations." We would meet at various coffee spots around town. Sometimes two dozen or more residents attended, sometimes only two. Always, the conversation and ideas were great. COVID stopped Coffee Cup, but it can't stop the need to talk. The art of conversation is the give-and-take of ideas, opinions, humor, and disappointments. People are valued whether their points are similar or opposing. Without conversation, without encouraging others to share their thoughts and concerns, it is difficult to determine what is important. We hear politicians talk about transparency and inclusiveness, and then we watch as they close themselves off from the conversations that may influence their decisions and broaden their understanding. I don't consider myself to be a politician, but since I've been in office, I can understand more how this happens.
There are many demands on time. Our long-time residents know how to find me, and most aren't timid about doing so. For those who have recently moved into the community, maybe not so much. Over the past three years, our community has welcomed many new residents from all corners of the country. I'm willing to bet there is much to be learned from their prior experiences. In response to this need, the inaugural "Meet the Mayor" event is scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, at the Armory Municipal Center. Post-pandemic, this venue provides a bit more space to spread out and comfortable seating. Other elected officials or department heads may wish to join us.
Will Rogers' quote - "Things in our country run in spite of government, not by aid of it" - generally swiped at the federal government, not municipal. Tahlequah municipal government is nonpartisan. Most elected officials, including the mayor and councilors, are paid very little. They certainly aren't in it for the money. They truly want to make a difference for those who live here. Improving our roads, increasing the walkability of the community, encouraging businesses to locate, grow and thrive here - these are all components of our comprehensive plan. If only there were a magic wand that could wave atop the highest spire in town, transforming Tahlequah in an instant, right? Ah, but is that really wise? Each step, each improvement builds upon the last. Adjustments are made as we go along to best serve the needs of an ever-changing population. Resources are limited. Come to "Meet the Mayor" and share your ideas, your thoughts, your concerns. Help shape the future you want to live.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.