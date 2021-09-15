COLUMN: Communication needed to facilitate understanding

The book "Difficult Conversations: How to Discuss What Matters Most" was written by Douglas Stone, Bruce Patton, and Sheila Heen. It's a pretty good book. Mr. Stone suggests difficult conversations are almost never about getting the facts right. They are about conflicting perceptions, interpretations and values.
Recently we experienced a difficult conversation during a City Council meeting. Is it healthy for our community to avoid conflict to maintain the comfortable status quo? While almost always tempting, avoidance rarely produces change that may be needed. By the end of the evening, the one point we could all agree upon was that much more communication is needed.
Thank you to those who have reached out to ask to help facilitate future conversations. Not every difficult conversation needs to play out in a public venue, but neither should difficult conversations be hidden from our community. When our city councilors ask for greater transparency and open governance, they are absolutely right, and are to be commended.
So did conflicting perceptions and interpretations drive our difficult conversation? You betcha. Conflicting values? Not so much. I am convinced everyone who joined the discourse shared one very important common value: Everyone in that room cared very much about our community and about the continued growth and health of our medical system. Trustees, councilors, CEO, mayor, medical professionals, interested townspeople - all are proud of the medical services available to our community and to other communities in our region.
If this is true, what conflicting perceptions and interpretations were - and are - in play? It seems a number of individuals believe the city wants to name new trustees so we can sell the hospital and add the resulting profits to city coffers. Granted, the city doesn't have a huge surplus of funds and must watch expenses closely, so our revenue covers our expenses. We are able to make required deposits to the "rainy day" fund required by ordinances.
Tongue in cheek, If we were going to dissolve one of our three authorities in a money grab, the one that would make sense is TPWA. It's the most financially stable. That would allow us to supplement our sales tax revenue with excess utility fees like some other communities. Just think: Unlimited power to charge our residents for whatever we decide we want through increased utility billings. Our forefathers were wise to establish a trust, ensuring that spendthrift councils could never do such a thing. And in their wisdom, they also recognized the value fresh ideas and new eyes bring to a complex entity by establishing a two-term limit for trustees.
There was also the perception that Northeastern Health System was working to secretly modify the trust indenture and lease agreement for the Hospital Authority without the input of city officials and community members. The proposed document forwarded to city attorneys without our knowledge suggests significant changes, some of which do not seem to comply with state statutes related to municipal trusts.
There are several more conversations ahead - conversations that have been needed for a while. Not all will be difficult, and not all will be public. But no action will be taken without our community being able to know what is proposed and having the ability to get their questions answered.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
