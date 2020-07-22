You would think I might remember falling into Alice's rabbit hole. Ah, well. However we may have gotten here, here we are.
I don't know who is drinking the tea and who is munching on mushrooms, but life in Tahlequah has skewed to extremes as we consider how to walk a middle path that best provides for the needs of our residents. Trying to protect health, economic stability, personal freedom, and things that bring us together as a community simultaneously, while wearing the blindfold of a threat with no history - and thus no way to project the future - is beyond my ability. I ask for prayer, as there is no time given to us for patience.
We asked for the thoughts of our community, for your concerns to be made public. Thank you for sharing your messages with me and the councilors. I have to tell you, though, that it's been somewhat like watching a crazy game of poker. "I'll see your fact and raise you one!" Or maybe more appropriately, some wild variation of badminton, as one "fact" is lobbed high over the net, just to be met by someone trying to smash that fact and serve up his or her own. I see no winner at the end.
I am not a big conspiracy theorist, but there are times when accusations of the fringes (both left and right) that someone is driving division within our country with the goal of eliminating "One nation under God" from our earth feel real. What better way to accomplish this feat but to create division within our families and our communities over the most basic of rights - to life itself - and the simplest of acts to protect that right: Cover your mouth and nose when you're around other people.
So how does it go? If you don't have a health or mental reason that keeps you from being able to; if you're older than 10 and you aren't eating, drinking, exercising, doing something where it's not practical; not in your private home, office or car, and there are other people (who aren't family) around you, please cover your nose and mouth to help reduce the chance you might be spreading the virus. Sounds simple, right? Who wouldn't do something that easy to help get our old lives back faster?
Ah, but we live in Oklahoma, with a past heavily influenced by Prohibition, outlaws, and the broken promises of government. We celebrate the wink-wink, nudge-nudge culture of skipping past the parameters of mandates and laws. Even those who put their intentions in writing and promise to follow certain safety protocols within their businesses can't ensure compliance by their employees, let alone their customers.
Our numbers are growing faster and faster. Not only are neighboring states recognizing they are losing the fight to save people and the economy, it's happening in Oklahoma, too. On a statewide level, our government is scrambling to add hospital bed spaces and supplies. Our local health systems are feeling the increase in our local and regional numbers. They aren't overwhelmed yet, but they're standing on the shore, watching a tsunami wave rolling forward, well past the horizon. If we can't reduce the size of the tsunami before it hits, our economy and our community may be crippled for a long while to come.
We have the fight of a lifetime before us, and we are bickering about what to wear to the brawl. Our community is full of people who honestly, sincerely love their neighbors. That division thing is sure working well.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
