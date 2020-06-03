Come in unity. Common unity. Community.
Does unity require total accord? If we have different goals, concerns and histories does that mean we cannot be a community? Are our differences so great that we are doomed to be groups of like persons who happen to reside in proximity to each other, pointing fingers and assigning blame?
Maybe looking to nature will help provide clarity. A biological community is a forest of trees and undergrowth plants, inhabited by animals and rooted in soil containing bacteria and fungi.
I have spent time in a wooded area. I suspect you have, as well. The diversity of plants, animals, insects, ground textures - very few duplications are found.
The many differences should imply the opposite of unity. Diversity leads to discord, right? And yet, we almost universally agree that a quiet, wooded glen is peaceful and soothing to the soul.
How can this be? The moss on the log providing shelter for the insect? Birds scattering seeds, ensuring the growth of new trees? So different, and yet, so very dependent upon one another for strength, health, continued existence. All the textures, colors, smells and sounds should jangle on the nerves, but instead they delight.
If Tahlequah is a community, it is because we recognize and embrace our differences, as well as our similarities. Yes, we are joined in location. We are also joined in our differing attitudes, interests and goals. We look and sound different. We speak differently. We think differently. Our history, our ancestry, our experiences and our faiths are not the same.
We wouldn't want to be the same, to be in total accord, even if that were possible. The texture, depth, and richness of our lives are built through the individuals who walk, not through our biggest life moments, but by those who touch our daily experience. This is the pain of shelter in place, the loss of diversity.
Peace comes in accepting and welcoming the tapestry of people who surround us.
Astronaut Jake Garn spoke of his time on the space shuttle: "The seven of us on board represented five different religions. But we were all agreed - it just doesn't make sense how people on earth treat each other. It doesn't make any difference what language we speak. It doesn't make any difference what country we come from. It certainly doesn't make any difference what the color of our skin is. We are all children of God traveling on spaceship earth together."
Unity in purpose. Community. We walk this path together.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
