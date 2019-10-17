Ever notice that we have a few trashy spots around town? And no, I'm not talking about moral character. I'm talking about junk on the ground trashy. Kind of makes a body wonder just how or why some spots are a problem while others - just as old, less visible or similarly populated - are not.
Studies have shown that an interesting thing happens with human behavior and trash. It seems that if people see trash already at a location, they feel much more comfortable adding to the pile. Those who work to eliminate illegal dumps in the county know this well. The worst thing that could happen would be to leave dumped items where they sit. Soon the pile would be much larger.
On a larger scale, the same thing happens with property and neighborhoods. If one house frequently lets grass grow out of control, soon a neighbor or two also give their lawns a break. If lawns aren't being maintained, ultimately someone gets a window knocked out and puts up a piece of plywood instead of replacing the grass. It goes from there. Peer pressure is gone.
I know someone who occasionally buys a derelict property in a questionable neighborhood to restore and sell. Over the years, he has noticed an interesting trend. If he fixes up one house, there is no noticeable change to the neighborhood. But if he can rework two or three within a few blocks of one another, gradually there is a difference. Neighbors move the stored junk off the front porch. Someone plants flowers. A builder will start a new house on an empty lot. There's no more disposable income in the neighborhood than before, but there's a different feel.
Sometimes we get into idealistic discussion about the conflict between owners' rights to control their own property they way they want to, and the community's obligation to defend their neighbors' property values and security. This is manifest in our feelings about zoning and code enforcement within the city. Either way a ruling goes, it can become a hot-button topic fast.
Zoning rules and city code on the books are black and white: It fits or it doesn't. But life is lived in the gray. "It's close." " This situation is a bit different." Whatever the reason, requests for variances come to the City Council on a regular basis. Those councilors work hard to look out for the greater good of the community.
Is there room for improvement? Do we need to update our rules and codes? You betcha - but even when done, the rights of the individual sometimes must give way to the needs of the community.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is mayor of Tahlequah.
