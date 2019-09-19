I was reminded in a conversation earlier this week that people historically clump up into towns and cities for only two purposes. They want to increase safety and they want to enhance commerce.
On surface, these are two very straight-forward and simple goals. And then I thought about the city's new Comprehensive Plan. It’s quite a book.
The “final” version of the Comprehensive Plan is scheduled for a public hearing next Monday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the Armory. If you remember, last winter, when the plan came to council for adoption, there was much concern about the “Downing Diet.” Rather than adoption, the plan was revised to remove the diet entirely.
The revised version of the plan was provided to us last month. It is posted on the website and a printed copy is at the Tahlequah Public Library. If you haven’t taken the time to review the plan, I hope you will do so before Monday’s meeting. While it’s not a plan in the traditional sense of specific priorities and timelines, it is a very good vision of what we value as a community and want to encourage and build toward. A lot of people spent a lot of time communicating and refining their desires and concerns to create this document.
The interesting thing is that when you look at the many goals enumerated in the Comprehensive Plan, you realize they easily fall into either the "increase safety" or "enhance commerce" purposes. If we could waive a wand and put the plan fully into place tomorrow, we would immediately be very attractive to businesses and individuals.
This week, I also got to attend a conference offered by the Oklahoma Municipal League. Conferences are good for sharing ideas and gathering information on a myriad of topics. In one of the sessions, the presenter pointed out we need to be looking closely at what our eighth-graders are going to need if we hope to keep them from moving away as young adults. In other words, in eight to 10 years, will we be able to attract and retain young families?
This presenter suggested we begin by asking our eighth-graders to complete this paragraph, “If I were mayor I would… “. I was told the responses are eye-opening. Our eighth-graders are aware, thoughtful, and may have a very different set of values and concerns than the adults who created our Comprehensive Plan.
I hope the finishing touches to the Comprehensive Plan are done after Monday’s meeting. If that’s the case, the council can proceed with adoption. We’ll have a formal framework to guide future decisions. And as we prioritize projects, we’ll want to consider what those eighth-graders would change. The future will be here before we know it.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
