Our pastor spoke about envy last Sunday. It is No. 10 on a list of commandments, "Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's goods." That commandment covers envy, greed, and jealousy. Yet there it is, on my friend's Facebook post – a picture of her 1-pound, 7-ounce homegrown tomato. What a beauty! Not a sign of a blossom end rot or a holes from a bird pecking. Sigh!
I had to pick my own prize a day early, just to compare results. It wasn't even close, at 9 ounces. So, I guess all that organic composting, steady watering, vigilant watching for disease and pests – along with careful selection of plant type that my friend practices – really does have a bearing, after all. My own prize is not ruined by the comparison, though. I absolutely will admire its perfection, revel in the aroma, and close my eyes when biting into this smaller specimen. And I’ll pray I may be forgiven if I arbitrarily decide that flavor is the factor that nudges mine across the finish line as the winner.
Have you noticed most of the population of Cherokee County has traveled to a beach in Florida during the past month or two? The photos on Facebook are gorgeous. Sun, sand, water, and laughing families playing together or sunsets, water, a cold beverage, and a dear one close – either way, those pictures give a body pause. It would be easy to fall into envy territory.
So, what does Cherokee County have in comparison? Sun and sunsets can be checked off the list. Water? Who doesn’t love our Illinois River, Barren Fork, 14-Mile, Clear, Caney and Elk creeks? What about Tenkiller and Fort Gibson lakes? I’m going to say we have water that can’t be matched by many other places. All we need is laughing families or a dear one close to quickly decide that time at home is pretty darned special.
Social media has a well-earned reputation. Spending too much time admiring the pictures and adventures posted can move a body treacherously close to that envy line. It’s easy to forget there are corresponding parts of the stories that didn’t make the public post cut. Travel costs money. If half of Oklahoma is in Florida, the crowds must be large. Small children frequently get tired and cranky when outside their normal routine. Even spouses frequently get tired and cranky when outside their normal routine.
I’m so glad people are getting away and certainly don’t begrudge a moment of the joy experienced. I’m just saying Cherokee County and home can do very well in an honest comparison. Remember, Tahlequah is the place everyone wants to live; they just don’t know it yet.
It’s not a sin to enjoy the pictures, to celebrate the good fortunes of our friends. And it’s not a sin to do a silent comparison, count our blessings and decide we may be the winner, after all.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
