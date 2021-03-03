The Republican Party used to be the hallmark of conservatism. Of recent, CNN describes the polyglot coalition of the GOP as the cantina scene from "Star Wars."
Thinking back on the miscued patriots who mobbed to hang the former vice president and execute the House speaker, it isn’t that far a leap from them to the interplanetary aliens and the strange lizard people in spacesuits, grooving to a gypsy swing, with the buffalo headdress shaman and others decked out like stormtroopers in various combat gear. As civil war brews within the party, pundits and party loyalists are watching agog, while trying to formulate a way forward for a party in a bit of a muss.
Meanwhile, Trump arose like the phoenix this week, coming out of respite to name and shame a hit list of fellow Republicans, while vowing that he’s not going quietly back to the private sector from whence he came. He’s not starting a new party; he’s challenging the status quo to reject moderates like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, and Liz Cheney. He’s roasting loyalists Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney. He’s vowing to install a Trump majority in the House of Representatives and run a third go for president.
If Trump should be even able to run, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has the most to lose. He’d be the beneficiary of a Trump drop-out. Thirty-two percent of those polled at the CPAC gathering of activist conservatives said they did not want Mr. Trump to run again or were unsure if he should do so.
I’m wondering how things got so crazy among conservatives. Democrats would not adulate a retired and discredited president with a giant chrome bobblehead, the way even the Christian conservatives have done with the sculpture “Trump and His Magic Wand.” Trump souvenirs were selling marvelously at CPAC.
One doesn’t have to find Trump’s personality irascible to question the destiny of conservatism among his strange bedfellows made up of dominion capitalists, charismatic Christians, libertarian anarchists and staunch curmudgeonly Hobbesians who find common ground in bleeding the national treasury for uber-rich elitists and their typically impoverished wannabes.
Fiscal conservatives did not get their wish when Trump and Co. scooped a trillion in aid mostly to mega-corporations, bypassing the mom-and-pop shops that economically multiply dollars in the U.S. economy, adding value and stickiness before the dollars are lost into the global economy. Scratch that. Fiscal conservatives have no vision of their own these days. Likewise, social conservatives have lowered their sites to endorse a guy running against a guy who doesn’t cheat maritally, grab anyone intimately, or offer mob violence against colleagues and people who show up in his audiences.
I am struggling to understand why only a third of Oklahomans voted for Biden over Trump. And I don’t understand why rules of fairness only swing one way in swing states. Politics must be messy business. It would be easy to lose rationality and just become enamored with a charismatic, albeit conceited and greedy, figurehead who speaks with such certainty that even cold, hard facts and objective reality bend like Uri Geller’s spoon.
Plenty of good Republicans didn’t wager their careers on proving election-rigging, although some did: congressional delegates James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin, for instance. What is the price of siding with a failed insurrection that usurps a majority of voters’ will? I’d be too conservative to swim away from that mothership for fear of floating untethered in deep space.
And now those very same Republicans who stood on principle for states to call their own shots are facing a circular firing squad inside the party they helped to build, showed loyalty to, and may have thought operated on ideals of fairness and trustworthiness.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
