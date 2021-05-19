As the GOP continues its cult-like following of Donald Trump, the party is championing autocracy over democracy. It is obvious that Trump is wielding just as much power over the Republicans as he did when he was president, and the badge of loyalty seems to be to buy into the conspiratorial fantasy that President Joe Biden stole the election, despite no evidence of widespread fraud and over 60 lawsuits that were denied, dismissed, or withdrawn.
How does a person like Trump draw such widespread appeal? Well, the answer is simple, because here was a candidate who, back in 2015, began to really act as a conduit for all of the conservative paranoia directed at the Washington establishment – which was Trump populism. Trump then allowed many to believe in what they had such deep-seated feelings about, rather than the acceptance of facts and the truth.
Trump continues to create that false reality with a built-in belief system that is deeply attractive to his voters. The metamorphosis of the GOP is resulting in a party barely recognizable to the coalition former President Ronald Reagan built four decades ago, and Republicans are choosing a former autocratic ruler over our functioning democracy.
It seems as if there are really two wings of the GOP today. There are those who continue to ingratiate themselves with the former president like Nikki Haley, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Sen. Josh Hawley – and there are those who refuse to go along with Trumpism, such as Sen. Mitt Romney and Congresswoman Liz Cheney. And in the final analysis, by not appealing to a wider group of voters, the Republican Party is on a path to self-immolation.
A party lacking any tangible platform that flashes the badge of honor “stop the steal” is one way to sum up the current state of Republicans on the Hill, and with many voters who continue to embrace the ongoing culture war that the GOP is waging in America. Disinformation doesn’t have to come from only Russia when that same tactic is being used by Republicans in our own country. And while a Russian disinformation campaign has been used to attack our democracy, it is especially disconcerting that Americans are involved in spreading disinformation as well, with dangerous results as we have already seen on Jan. 6 this year.
Whether it is the Republican Party incensing moral outrage over abortion, or playing on the fears of those gun-obsessed Americans, I surmise that many card-carrying GOP voters simply do not educate themselves on the issues. They are voting against their own interests, and instead continue to put things like sexual orientation, gun ownership, patriotism, a culture war on immigration, and kneeling during the National Anthem ahead of more pressing concerns that the President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have solutions for – be it infrastructure, health care, policing reform, or the impact of climate change.
As the GOP continues to search for its soul and direction, it has been ostracizing one of the most vocal opponents within the party, and if homing in on Cheney is the way in which the party wishes to proceed, this would seem to confirm that Capitol Hill Republicans have nothing substantive to offer while providing a new definition to the term "conservatism" as the party of disinformation and retaliation.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.