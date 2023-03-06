COLUMN: Conspiracy theorists may say, 'I told you so'

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic experts from around the world have been trying to determine the origins of the virus that caused it.
The bulk of expert opinion still rests on the side of the virus being of animal origin and that it made the leap to humans in a Chinese wet market in Wuhan. But the recent “low confidence” conclusion of scientists in the Department of Energy was that the virus escaped from a research lab in the same city. Even though the new report still does not put the “lab leak” theory proponents in the majority, it has reignited the debate about how the pandemic got started and why the novel coronavirus at its root contained before it wreaked havoc.
The circumstantial evidence that Chinese researchers made a tragic mistake is growing, and China’s behavior has done little to counteract its effect. As oppressive communist governments are prone to do, China has withheld data from researchers and resisted giving permission for visits to Wuhan by epidemiologists and other investigators. Only a small group of World Health Organization officials have been allowed to conduct significant examinations of suspect sites, but subsequent requests by the WHO for additional visits have been rejected. There were also efforts to silence some of their own doctors who began to notice, and raise alarm about, a new respiratory disease that seemed to be spreading in the Wuhan area in early 2020.
Still, the WHO report released in late March 2021 said, “[the] introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway” for the start of the pandemic. That conclusion agrees with those of most United States government agencies. It also aligns with how previous outbreaks of SARS and SARS-like viruses began in animals and jumped to humans, and were not the results of an accident at a research facility.
The one thing that everyone agrees the evidence indicates is that even if the virus was artificially created, it wasn’t released intentionally. That is important to remember in the era of Chinese surveillance balloons and spy apps.
It is hard to ignore the coincidence that a viral research facility that, according to many reports, emphasizes on coronaviruses is located so close to the epicenter of the pandemic, but it is even harder to ignore the strong evidence there was no lab involvement in the development of the novel coronavirus at the root of the pandemic. Unless China begins being more transparent it is highly unlikely there will ever be definitive proof COVID-19’s origin.
Unfortunately, there will probably be another pandemic before that happens.
It is that Chinese recalcitrance that could lead to another pandemic, amplify the effects of one or both. Whether it’s caused by animal-to-human transmission or it comes from a lab, if another pandemic threatens the world the Chinese need to be more accepting of international assistance to forestall it. Chinese obstinacy hasn’t just prevented a definitive exploration of the question of COVID’s origins, but it has also contributed to the rapid spread of the disease due to the failure of the insufficient mitigation measures.
Despite the Energy Department’s lukewarm endorsement of the “lab leak” theory, the smart money is still on a zoonotic origin for COVID-19. Maybe with additional revelations, more evidence, or advances in technology that may allow for more insightful forensics on the virus there will be shifts in the consensus toward the “lab leak” theory.
We’re not there yet, but the odds that conspiracy theorists will be able to say, “I told you so” increased just a little.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.