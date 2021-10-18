COLUMN: Constitution doesn't favor 'Republican' party

Article IV, Section 2, of the Constitution reads, "The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government..."
Despite the obvious absence of common sense, pervasive biases among the electorate, and frequent displays of irrationality that are an unfortunate part of contemporary American politics, it is still shocking to see people point to that part of the nation's supreme law as supposed evidence of the founding generation's partisan preferences.
I wish I were not serious, but I've seen it happen – only on social media that I recall, but nevertheless it has been posted, tweeted, or whatever the proper verb is. It is hard to know whether that better serves as a warning against the ridiculousness of relying on social media as a news source, or as an example of the consequences of all but eliminating civics requirements from the public schools over the past couple of generations.
It is likely that a combination of those two factors, with contributions from others too numerous to mention here, that caused some people to actually believe the authors of the Constitution were legally mandating the supremacy of a political party that did not exist when they were writing the document in 1787.
The people who have posted the laughably inaccurate information have tried to defend their assertion by pointing out that the word "Republican" is capitalized in the segment. It is. But so are the words "Government," "Form," "Application," and half-a-dozen other common nouns in the same sentence. That is how the relatively few people who could write at the end of the 18th century sometimes wrote some things. There were odd spellings, strange sentence structures, and among other linguistic peculiarities, capitalizations contrary to modern standard English. But they still try to hang their hats on the "big R" argument.
Trying to point out that the "Republican Party" that exists today was founded 67 years after the Constitution was written is of little use. Deliberately ignored is any mention of the framers' thoughts on political parties having ranged from oblivious to the inevitably of their formation, to thinking them "baneful" once they saw it happening. After all, why would their cousin's neighbor post something on Facebook if it wasn't true? Wouldn't that make them look silly? Yes, it would – and has. And still does.
Of course, anyone who uses social media has posted or shared something they regret. For any number of reasons, it happens. But on certain issues, people will often double down in the face of overwhelming evidence. Online arguments about pop culture, sports, and even most political topics can be entertaining or informative.
Then there are things like the "big R v. small r" topic that are put forward by either bad-faith actors or the misinformed. Sadly, the reality is that the former are likely taking advantage of the latter to try to overwhelm the higher reasoning skills of those who otherwise know better through sheer repetition. It's a repetition made possible by a combination of algorithms that can discern what kind of hype and noise we are vulnerable to, and devices we carry in our pockets that allow for continuous exposures to it.
If they are not careful, people who believe they are anti-Democratic may very well come to the realization that they have actually been fooled into being anti-democratic. There is a difference, and it is an important one. I hope the people who argue about "big R v. small r" are able to make the distinction between the "big D" and the "small d" before it's too late.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
