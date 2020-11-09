As predicted, we have a contested election. Regardless of the outcome, it will always be contested by one side. There were people who were fearful under former presidents, just as there are today.
We in the United States are very fortunate in that we have a glorious document we know as the Constitution. This grand document serves as the foundation of our entire governmental system. It grants us Americans the rights and the very way of life we have become accustomed to living and often take for granted.
To fully understand the Constitution and its purpose, it is important to first understand some basic principles. These are freedom to choose, the function and proper role of government, basic human rights, the understanding that the people are superior to the government, and the understanding that the government has limited power.
The freedom to choose is a central issue. To be a free people, we have to have the ability to choose. Even with those choices, we still have to accept the consequences, both good and bad, for those choices we make. Those serving currently in a position of perceived power do not have the ability to force and coerce someone to do good or bad. They can yell, scream, threaten and the like, but the choice is still up to the individual.
In looking at the history of the world, the flashes of moments to humans having true freedom have been very infrequent. We as Americans need to appreciate that we live in one of history’s most exceptional moments in time in that we live in a nation and time of unprecedented freedom. Along the historical timeline, what we are experiencing has been experienced by probably less than 1 percent of the entire human family.
The second basic principle is the proper function and role of government. This is one where far too many elected officials get lost and forget their own purpose of serving. There is not a government that can exist in peace, except that laws are made and held firm to secure each individual the free exercise of choice, the right and control of property and the protection of life. In other words, the most important function of government and our elected officials is to secure the rights and freedoms of the people, not look for ways to limit those freedoms or take them away.
The third has to do with basic human rights. These rights are considered by many as God-given rights and they are not granted by the government. If they are granted by the government, they can be removed by the government, and that is not the intention of the Constitution or of the Founding Fathers.
The fourth is that we the people are superior to the government. We formed the government; we enable the government. The people created the government to protect our rights, not restrict or hinder them. The people are superior to the entity they created.
The fifth and final principle is that the Constitution guarantees government should only have limited powers. By receiving its powers from the governed, government should be viewed as a mechanism for defense against our human rights. Legally, it cannot claim the power to redistribute money or property or force reluctant citizens to perform against their will.
It would do us all well to remember the Constitution. It is a document intended to safeguard the very things many people are fearful of happening. Always remember, government is created by the people, and the creature cannot exceed the creator.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
