At this point, I'd give just about anything to get back into the pool at NSU. Although I entertained - and summarily rejected - the idea of attempting to bribe President Steve Turner into letting me slip through the cracks, other ideas came to mind.
I discarded the Tahlequatics plan. None of those kids would want to see an old woman trying to wend her way through a series of laps. And besides, our intern, Logan Curtis, is a lifeguard there. The thought of what he'd tell his friends after seeing me in a bathing suite is too alarming to contemplate.
The other day, I talked to a gal who used to swim with me before COVID-19 extended its tentacles and stole not just our fun, but our means of staying fit. She, like me, has begun using a cane, and is afraid she'll have to invest in a walker before too long. It's my lot in life that if I have to go without swimming more than a month or two, I can barely walk. That's psoriatic arthritis for you. Not only can it be crippling physically, now I've learned it places me squarely in the "vulnerable" group for the abominable COVID. I'm not sure which is worse: hacking your lungs out into a ventilator, or hobbling behind a walker. Even ones with wheels aren't appealing.
My fellow swimmer, who reads my column, said she prefers it when I write about natatorium antics or my cat, known generically among many on social media as "whitecat." I told her it was hard to write about swimming when the pool is closed, although there's always something new to say about the cat. He was recently diagnosed with a thyroid problem, so we have to give him a half a pill twice a day, wrapped in two pieces of soft "kitty treats" smooshed together. We toss a couple of extra treats across the room for him to batten upon, because he's old and needs exercise.
In October, God willing, the beast will turn 15, and will be in the "super senior" category - or, from the more blunt charts, "geriatric." I looked up a few tables online, and one stated: "If your cat is 15 or over, it's pretty much over." I'm not sure what that means, since 15 is the equivalent of 76 in human years. My father-in-law just turned 90, and although his house is a pigsty, he's in good physical condition and has all his marbles. My house is also a pigsty, but I suspect my father-in-law gets around better than I do. Pop doesn't require that much. My late mother-in-law once groused: "That man is either on his knees at church or on his ass in front of the TV." When we visited last Christmas, my son hooked up Pop's VCR, so now, he's got something to do besides attend daily Mass and tend to his dogs - both of whom are ancient and on several medications.
The whitecat is looking his age, and acting it. For years, his weight hovered around 17 pounds, but he'd be lucky to tip the scales now at 15. Like his human elderly counterparts, his skin is hanging in folds. The fur separates in clumps, kind of like files in a busy attorney's office. This makes him more than ever resemble an alien in a cat suit, especially when the "zipper" down his spine is raised. And he is more inclined than ever to lay brown eggs at strategic points throughout the house. A month ago, he brazenly squatted right in front of me. Chris keeps threatening to throw him out of the house, but the cat doesn't seem intimidated. He just slinks around, giving us dirty looks. Usually the eggs are deposited upon our return from a trip, to protest our absence, but since we haven't been anywhere lately, that's not his current excuse.
I suspect the whitecat is playing us for fools, hoping we'll pity him in his dotage. I say this because on at least three occasions since we've been cooped up due to COVID, he has suddenly dashed from our bedroom, through the French doors and out onto the deck, then returned inside - all within a second or two. And each time, he brought back a squirming lizard in his mouth. Last weekend, he picked up a rather large tan and red skink. As I do every time he scores, I grabbed the cat and made him drop the reptile, which in the past has always sprinted onto the deck. This time, however, it lodged itself into the space between the French doors. I knew if I pushed the door even an inch, the lizard would be just as smooshed as the kitty treats with the thyroid pills.
I tried several tools - an envelope, an ink pin and a nail file - in an effort to remove the creature, which was glaring at me and contemplating whether it should bite. Finally, its tail flopped out and I grasped it and gently pulled, but what I expected to happen, did: The lizard lost about three-quarters of its tail, which flailed around a bit on its own before disappearing into the door track. I reported that to my husband, who shrugged indifferently and said it would "get to stinking" in a few days. As for the lizard - who now reminded me of a bob-tailed Doberman pinscher - I finally grabbed the squirming, greasy little fellow and flung it out on the deck. It waddled, stub-tailed, under the door to the hot tub room and disappeared. I do hope it at least learned not to sun itself with a feline lurking about.
I'm looking forward of "getting back to normal," whatever that means. Not just because I need to swim, and because I miss traveling, but because being stuck with a disgruntled whitecat isn't all it's cracked up to be.
