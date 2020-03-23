Suddenly and unexpectedly, the world finds itself in need of a spirit of unity. People everywhere are confronted with a common enemy in COVID-19 and an effective response requires agreement as to purpose and accord regarding tactics.
It is unfortunate that, socially and politically, we aren’t quite as prepared as we could be, or even should be. China’s secretiveness deprived the world of some sorely needed time. The U.S. abdicated its usual role of international leader, denying the world some early opportunities to develop a more cohesive response. Great Britain failed to heed the advice of scientists and greatly underestimated the potential threat. Italians are paying a price for their leadership’s variant of negligence.
Things change, though. Now, after weeks of deceptive and costly denial, even the Trump administration has acknowledged the threat the coronavirus poses. The news from China, while still not good, is improving. Resources are being brought to bear around the world, and the exchange of information and coordination of efforts among researchers, factory owners, governments, universities, nonprofits, and others is accelerating. We are finding out what modern science and technology can bring to bear in this battle against a foe we cannot see. So far, the results are limited, but promising.
I think it’s exactly because we cannot see the virus that it has been easy to either dismiss it as a danger, or see its emergence as a reason to panic, depending on your personality. While neither response is helpful, they are also understandable. The real challenge is for all of us to learn to, or remember to, heed the advice of reputable experts – including those who understand more about the capabilities of our health care system than they do about viral genomes. They’ve been warning us that we lack the capacity to handle a large, precipitous influx of patients. Perhaps the last piece of unity we need is from the general public in helping slow the infection rate so the finite number of hospital beds, ventilators, doctors, and nurses is sufficient to treat those in need over time, not all at once.
I’d always imagined that if a situation like this ever happened, the race against time would involve scientists pouring colored liquids in beakers into each other, desperately searching for a vaccine. Popular culture probably lends to the creation of imagery of people in white coats in brightly lit labs peering into microscopes, hoping to find the key to the cure of a deadly pathogen. Instead, we’re faced with circumstances where we know we’ll eventually get a vaccine, we have enough knowledge of anti-viral medications put up a fight in the meantime, but we still have to convince people to take precautions against a seemingly intangible enemy.
Yes, those precautions are only the first step. Yes, with few exceptions, our national, state, and local leadership has generally failed us by downplaying the threat, lying to us about it, and providing vague or belated guidance and information. But for the time being, we have to quit trying to assign blame for the muddled response, quit catering to xenophobic impulses because of the virus’ purported origins, and stop arguing about who is the most hypocritical if they receive monetary assistance from the government during a very trying time.
All those things can (and almost all should) be addressed later. If we can put those distractions aside now, we will soon see that, no matter what changes are in store for the world because of all this, cooperation and hope are more contagious than coronavirus.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.