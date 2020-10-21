In the U.S. presidential election of 1824, John Quincy Adams defeated Andrew Jackson for the presidency, and it was also the first election in which the winning candidate lost the popular vote.
This particular presidential race took place against the changing scenery of American politics because this was the time in which our current two-party system came into being. In the aftermath of Adam’s victory in 1824, the congressional caucus nominating system would go the way of the dodo, as the two major parties would follow the precedent set by the Anti-Masonic Party by adopting the convention method.
The major candidates all came from the same party, the Democratic-Republicans, and included Adams, Jackson, William Crawford, and Henry Clay. Congressman Henry Clay of Kentucky was disqualified, as the House of Representatives was required by the 12th Amendment to elect a president from only the top three candidates who had not won a majority in the Electoral College. And Clay endorsed and politically maneuvered his way through the House to help facilitate an Adams victory.
By early 1825, the House vote was tipped in favor of Adams, and the newly elected president would not forget Clay’s assistance. President Adams appointed Clay to take up the Cabinet position as secretary of state, and Jackson declared this presidential appointment was nothing short of a “corrupt bargain.” This corrupt bargain would taint Adams, who also lacked a clear mandate, since he lost the popular race. Adams, like his father before him, became a one-term president, and by 1828, Jackson secured the presidency by securing more than twice the number of electoral votes as the incumbent. Now, in all fairness, there never was any clear evidence of the corrupt bargain, and Old Hickory redeemed himself in the 1828 election, which had unfolded against an evolving democracy.
In the wake of Jackson’s 1828 victory, America began to witness a transformation of political parties in terms of party strength. The current political landscape is set against the backdrop of an upcoming presidential election, which includes a recent vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court with the appointment and U.S. Senate confirmation hearings of federal 7th Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett. And the GOP-led Senate, following the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was in a mad rush to confirm her replacement, despite the fact that there is no such necessity to act in such haste due to the pace of the Supreme Court’s procedure regarding its constitutional duties. The GOP’s Senate leadership is also going against the grain of the very precedent that they, themselves, established in 2016, when President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland was denied a Senate confirmation hearing.
One dispute that a previous Supreme Court resolved was the 2000 case of Bush v. Gore, and when the smoke cleared, the high court ordered the Florida recounts halted, with George W. Bush declared, by the Florida Secretary of State, as the certified winner of Florida’s 25 electoral votes. Every Supreme Court justice should want to avoid a situation where the court is geared in a partisan direction and sympathetic to one particular partisan ideology. And in the final analysis, there is the potential for another corrupt bargain – or at least the perception of an illicit deal – if Associate Justice Barrett should avoid recusal, and rule in favor of the incumbent in the event of a contested presidential election.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
