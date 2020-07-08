Four months from now, the 2020 U.S. presidential general election will be held, and on Super Tuesday, people from all walks of life will be casting a ballot for the candidate whom they feel is best-suited to lead our great nation.
I will not vote for President Donald Trump, because after nearly four years, I cannot believe what he has done to the presidency. And I would like to take a look back of how Trump has conducted himself while occupying the highest office in the land. Trump's presidency has certainly not made America great again.
Trump continues to attack the press with rants of "fake news," and the president has even gone so far as to describe the American journalists as "the enemy of the people." Remember when CNN correspondent Jim Acosta drew criticism and applause from both sides of the spectrum in the wake of his exchange with former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Acosta had delivered a challenge to Sanders to deny that the press is the enemy of the people, and Sanders responded by claiming the American news media is using "personal attacks" without any content other than to incite anger.
On the contrary, because Trump's definition of "fake news" is any story that denounces his actions or words even when his words or actions are damaging to the nation.
Past presidents have shown a respect for the free press as a part of our system of checks and balances, and Trump's attacks on the free press are part of his goal to get the American people to distrust the Fourth Estate as a whole.
In the arena of foreign policy, we must rebuild our relationships with our NATO allies, and we have already seen how Trump has been out of alignment with his intelligence community. Trump felt disgruntled because his intelligence chiefs have contradicted numerous administration claims of foreign policy success. Trump brushed the whole thing off with his usual and unsubstantiated claims about "fake news."
Gen. Stanley McChrystal, U.S. Army (ret.), has said, "The kind of leadership that causes a dedicated patriot like Jim Mattis to leave should give pause to every American."
The look of the country can change because of the leaders we admire, and people have carried out attacks against minorities, while some Americans are asking whether Trump is undermining the safety of African Americans, Muslims, and LGBTQ people in the U.S. Trump once tweeted about how he has no intention of toning down his rhetoric, which is quite disconcerting because his incendiary rhetoric is dangerous when it is digested by unstable people. Remember when Trump, while on the 2016 campaign trail in Iowa, encouraged violence among his base? Trump told his supporters then to "knock the crap out of them ...I promise you I will pay the legal fees." This certainly does not sound like the words of presidential timber.
In the final analysis, a president who does respect the Fourth Estate as a legitimate aspect of our checks and balances would be a welcome transition in Washington, D.C.
The 2018 congressional midterm election results were a reflection of those who have been frustrated by Trump's agenda, which has included attempts to repeal Obamacare, enforce inhumane immigration policies, threaten the integrity of the environment, damage our relations with NATO, stoke the fires of racism and intolerance, and inflict economic hardship for workers and our economy in general with reckless trade and tax policies.
The fundamental question is whether we, as Americans, are going to support a president who acts with such impunity while the corruption of the office itself occurs in plain sight.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
