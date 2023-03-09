COLUMN: Council fixes some out-of-date ordinances

We all love those stories about strange laws that are still on the books.
You know, the "it's illegal to sleep in a refrigerator outdoors in Pennsylvania" and "you can't open an umbrella on the street in Alabama" kind of laws. We shake our heads, feel righteously smug that it's not us, and wonder quietly what might be lurking in our own never-changed-that past.
At this week's Council meeting, we were able to fix two shake-your-head concerns from our own city ordinances. A question came up a few weeks ago about closing a city street for an event. In researching our codes to see what guidance was available, we found instead that our ordinances never allowed for the closure of a street - not for homecoming parades, not for the Red Fern Festival, not for nada. Obviously this is not how Tahlequah has operated these many years.
The new ordinance passed by Council establishes a special events committee and has language defining when a special event permit must be obtained. The special events committee consists of the fire chief, police chief, emergency management director, street commissioner, city planner, city compliance coordinator, and the city administrator. The special event permit is granted by the city parks director and reviewed by the committee.
The request to close a street or public facility must be made at least 30 days in advance of the event. The new code establishes 14 criteria that must be met for the permit to be granted. These are pretty much common sense; the proposed activity will not include violence, crime, or disorderly conduct, or the proposed activity will not unreasonably interfere with or detract from the promotion of public health, welfare, safety, and recreation.
If a permit request is denied, a specific reason will be given. There is an appeals process to the City Council, should it be needed.
Council also approved changes to our ordinances related to the fire department. In the old language, our fire department was defined as a volunteer department with not less than 12 or more than 20 volunteer firefighters. State law has language related to volunteer fire departments that indicates a volunteer department does not have more than two paid employees. Obviously, with our 32 paid firefighters, we no longer fit the "volunteer" designation.
Both of these topics certainly should have been addressed earlier. About a year ago, Tahlequah changed codification companies - the entity that keep our online ordinances up to date. In making the transition, the new company provided a long list of things that probably need to be considered. Some are simple, like a name change for a state department referenced in code. Others are much bigger, like the language related to our treasurer that hasn't been updated to include computers and electronic transactions.
We've nibbled at addressing our ordinances the past few years, and at times, we've taken big bites toward modernization. This work will go on. In the meanwhile, in Montana, married women can't fish alone on Sundays and unmarried women can't fish alone at any time. I feel better, don't you?
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
