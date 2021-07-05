Observers of the Supreme Court do more than sift through the legalese of the written opinions of justices. Collectively, they spend time and resources trying to discern patterns related to when "major" decisions will be issued, retirements may happen, and which justices might vote in a way that is contrary to expectations.
The crystal ball some of those observers think they are looking into gave them reason to believe that Thursday, July 1, would be an important day for the court. Would Justice Breyer announce his retirement? Most justices do so at, or near, the end of a court term.
Many Democrats are looking to avoid the situation that arose when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed away and Amy Coney Barrett was nominated, and quickly confirmed, as her replacement on the court. Some felt Ginsburg should have retired while Barack Obama was still president, preferably during the period when Democrats held a Senate majority during his administration. That would have helped stall the rightward ideological shift on the court.
As it happened, not only did Ginsburg not retire when Democrats would have preferred, but Mitch McConnell upended precedent, common sense, and the clear intent of the Constitution to permit the ascension of Brett Kavanaugh to the nation's highest court. There is a 6-3 conservative majority on the court. Should a similar situation unfold with Breyer, as it did with Ginsburg, it could become 7-2.
Some things would have to happen to recreate conditions comparable to when Ginsburg died, but none of those things would be an aberration. Democrats could lose the majority in the Senate. Because it is a tenuous 51-50 majority, a change to Republican control is not contingent upon the 2022 elections. The death or incapacitation of a single senator from his or her caucus would likely lead to Democrats losing control of that chamber. Because Breyer has not announced his intention to step down, some of those scenarios are undoubtedly crossing some people's minds. (Let's hope the issue is settled by ballots and that no senator, of either party or the independents, has anything happen to him or her.)
But just because Breyer has not realized that bit of speculation by the court's observers, it does not mean last Thursday was unimportant.
A decision was issued that highlights just how crucial a role the Supreme Court plays - not just in jurisprudence, but democracy. Even though the justices are unelected, they make judgments that have far-reaching implications in how votes can be cast, where they can be cast, how they are counted, and more.
Last Thursday, the court dealt another blow to the Voting Rights Act in the case Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. In that case, the court ruled there was no discriminatory intent, and therefore, no violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act by the State of Arizona's restrictive new election laws.
The court's majority must believe it is a coincidence that these new rules were enacted by Arizona's legislature because of artificial controversies created after last year's presidential contest. They are also ignoring the reality that the changes are likely to have a disproportionate effect on certain groups of people. They ignored the "totality of the circumstance of the local electoral process" contrary to the provisions of the Voting Rights Act.
Court majorities matter, not just because esoteric legal principles might be the subject of nuanced revisions. They matter because the court is often tasked with deciding things like who gets to participate in our democracy. The current majority seems intent on diminishing the prospects of many to be able to do so.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
