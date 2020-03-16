Despite complications that arise from my inclination to verbosity when trying to work within a word limit, I'm going to mention how proud I am of my 9-year-old daughter for all her hard work and for helping her Robotix team qualify for the world competition in Louisville, Kentucky, this April.
Although it may seem opportunistic to include that bit of "proud dad" information, it is more relevant than it may first appear.
You see, Gemma won't be going to Louisville to compete. The event has been cancelled because of measures being taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
As with the players on the Duke University basketball team, her and her teammates' hard work and demonstrations of skill won't result in showcasing their talents one last time at the highest level possible.
The same situation is being faced by countless other teams, groups, and organizations around the country.
Though it is disappointing and frustrating, it is also entirely appropriate. The cancellations of these types of large-scale events are justifiable.
I consider myself fortunate to live in an era when humanity understands microbiology and epidemiology - when we know what must be done to minimize the impact of infectious diseases.
Though it is difficult to remember amidst all the confusion and hysteria, scientists are talking about potential vaccines for COVID-19 being available within two years. Accurate or not, the fact that the conversation even involves that short a timeframe is an indication of just how far technology and medical science have come. Now, we must ensure that kind of reason for hope and optimism is conveyed to an increasingly confused, and therefore increasingly alarmed, public.
For instance, when reporting on the cancellation of events, it would be helpful for the media to avoid using words, phrases, and terminology that produce a context of fear. In fact, the word "fear" is often explicitly used in discussions and articles about postponement of large gatherings and the closure of public places.
Those measures are the product of a rational understanding of how viruses spread and are being taken to achieve predictable, tangible results to slow the transmission of the disease.
They are conscious, deliberate, concrete steps that are more correctly interpreted as responsible, data-driven, science-based choices to achieve a benefit, not as ominous panicked reactions or signs that the end is near.
It has been a long time since humanity has faced this type of pandemic. Part of the reason is because of the knowledge we have gained, the medicines we have formulated, and the practices we have developed over the century. Virologists, epidemiologists, doctors, and public health professionals have the tools, talent, and resources at their disposal to combat viruses like COVID-19. But the true test of our ability to endure these inevitable outbreaks of disease isn't with the scientific or medical community. Instead, it lies with how the rest of us react to the information and recommendations they provide.
A virus with the combination of virulence and mortality of COVID-19 is never good news. But the measures being taken around the globe and, in particular, the cancellation of events here at home shouldn't become part of a cruel irony in that we allow them to amplify justified concerns into rampant paranoia.
The unfortunate reality is that some people will get sick and the disease will some take lives. Let's not make the mistake of perceiving the methods used to minimize those things as additional evidence of impending doom.
That can only serve to make them counterproductive.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
