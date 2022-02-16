COLUMN: COVID has turned courts inside-out

There hasn’t been much in the news about how Oklahoma courts have adapted in the pandemic. The pandemic has changed much for courts in Oklahoma. For five years, I have been appearing for other attorneys across Oklahoma. I’ve been in most courthouses in Eastern Oklahoma since the pandemic began.
At first, in March 2020, all courts were closed by state order, and court cases hung in abeyance. There was a scramble to stabilize cases in the wake of the shutdown. That has been particularly difficult for divorce clients who found themselves with difficulty in getting a final decree. There are other cases, such as probates, which have rather strict hearing and notice requirements. It is often difficult to get those cases through the pipeline without redoing some of the notice requirements. It often involves republishing notices when judges can’t book a hearing at just the right time. I have one case that will have to be dismissed and refiled due to unlucky pacing, and unique facts.
After courts began to cautiously reopen, there were hiccups. At one point, over 20 Cherokee County Courthouse employees were out with COVID or in precautionary quarantine due to exposure. In LeFlore County, a courthouse staffer would take everyone’s temperature, and make litigants and counsel suit up with masks and gloves at the entrance.
Early reopening protocols in Cherokee County required a temperature check, questions about exposure, and a mask in order to get into the courthouse. Cherokee County Courthouse is also the seat of county government. The building is the former Tahlequah City Hospital from the 1960s and 1970s. It is currently being expanded with a multistory entryway. You can go pay ad valorem property tax by entering on the west near Methodist Gym, and the check station is on Floor 2.
But it is more difficult than before to get a hearing. For instance, a Zoom meeting – which in court language is “blue jeans” video conference court appearance – requires a written motion for a videoconference hearing. If you ask verbally for such a hearing, it will be rebuffed by scheduling staffers, who will admonish you to file added paperwork. But each judge differs in whether video conference hearings are standard, available or require a showing of cause. Standardizing the process statewide, or even by county or case type, would be convenient for litigants.
In Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, telephonic hearings are popular. Tulsa County is extremely backlogged and understaffed with adequate judges, such that a simple or urgent motion is sometimes booked two or three months hence. It matters most between divorce litigants when one party uses delays for an advantage – in valuing a marital residence for an equity award, for example. Residential property values have skyrocketed and just keep going up.
Some judges took the pandemic as an opportunity to retire rather than risk exposure to socially tone-deaf folks who hold their own comfort in highest regard.
Although McGirt cases have thinned the criminal docket calendars, those are a mere fraction of total litigation. Most of the 12,000 COVID deaths must be probated, and debt defaults are probably higher these days.
As Oklahoma courts settle into the new normal, electronic filings, booking hearings by phone, and other streamlines are occurring. Litigants save money when court is by phone or video. Attorneys save when filing by email instead of fax. Less “bench” time should ultimately help judges to catch up and absorb the backlog. New streamlined procedures, once they become more standardized, will make life a little easier for everyone.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
