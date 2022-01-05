COLUMN: COVID relief money arrived in time for Omicron

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. Isn’t it funny how sometimes no matter how hard you work, a project just doesn’t come together easily. Then a bit later, pieces fall into place to create something better than imagined. We had something like that happen with our COVID-19 relief grant.
In December 2020, Tahlequah was in the midst of its first COVID-19 surge. Vaccines were not yet available. The number of individuals being hospitalized was growing steadily. People we knew and loved were being hit hard, some dying. During this, the City of Tahlequah received notice we were eligible to apply for a grant that could be used to help our residents financially impacted by COVID with food and utility assistance. Council approved the application for the grant at a Dec. 7 meeting, and our grant writer, Shelldon Miggletto, went to work.
By the end of January 2021, our application for the Tahlequah STRONG – Standing Together Restoring Our Neighbors with Grace – grant was ready for submission. Included in our request was $139,000 each for the Hands of Grace Food Bank and the CARE Food Pantry. Then, $66,500 was designated for the SAC Nutrition Center, which provides meals from the Senior Citizens Center. $100,000 was earmarked for utility assistance. With administrative expenses added in, the total request was $471,170.
Because the original source of the grant funds was from the CARES Act, through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), then through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the process to review applications and award the grant was rigorous. We received notice in May that we would be receiving the funds requested.
I don’t know if you remember May 2021, but by that time, the vaccine was readily available and COVID case numbers were low. We were breathing easier. My fear in relation to the grant was that by the time we got the funds, we wouldn’t be able to find people currently being impacted financially by COVID. (Not that I wouldn’t have celebrated the demise of COVID!) I wish I had been right about that. But then came the Delta variant and the Omicron variant. People are still getting sick, incurring medical expenses, having to take time off work, and being financially impacted.
May wasn’t the end of the paperwork, though. We didn’t receive notice that the funds had been released to reimburse us for the assistance to individuals until October. At that point, we started working with Hands of Grace, CARE, SAC Nutrition and TPWA to ensure they could document individual needs related to COVID, distribute the aid, and submit reimbursement requests to the city.
Almost a year from first notice to operational, but the funds are being used regularly now. Right on time, it seems, as we are just starting to ride the Omicron wave. Over the next weeks and months, if you or someone you know is impacted by COVID financially to the point assistance with food or utilities is needed, contact the CARE Food Pantry, Hands of Grace Food Bank or TPWA. They are ready to help.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.