COLUMN: COVID vax attitudes not due to morbidity

A schism developed after COVID-19 vaccines became available.
Most people responded reasonably, getting at least one dose of one of the three then-available vaccines, once it was approved for their age group or health cohort. For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one shot was enough to provide protection for months. But there were, and still remains, a substantial number of people who have not gotten, or refuse to be given, the vaccine, even though their health status doesn't preclude them from doing so.
Leaving aside all the normative judgments, there was a measurable, real-world, collective effect related to the decisions to not be vaccinated. Unfortunately, the metrics for that tangible effect involved things like severe illness, hospitalizations, debilitations, and deaths. There were enough of these outcomes it became possible to identify correlations between them and things not directly related to politics. In a very macabre way, epidemiology and election forecasting began overlapping each other. At certain times, the death rate was high enough to make some people wonder if the general trend of reluctance, or resistance among conservatives, might not have electoral effects.
It turned out the disparity in vaccination rate - and therefore, deaths among that group, as compared to that of liberals - did not make a difference in national or statewide races. Despite there being some close high-profile races, the margins were still large enough to prevent COVID-19 deaths from being a deciding factor in determining the winner of those contests. The lack of the "red wave" some so eagerly anticipated in the elections earlier this month led to additional speculation about the possibility that COVID-19 may have contributed to that result.
To be very clear, that is a good thing. Those people who first began recognizing the possibility that COVID-19 might have direct numerical effects in the political arena were usually very careful to make sure their audiences, readers, and viewers understood they were not hoping for such an effect, but only recognizing the possibility it might occur. Thankfully, it did not.
There are many reasons for that. Some people, conservative or not, were reluctant to get the vaccine, not resistant. After hearing from people who got the vaccine, and as the trials and studies said would be the case, did not turn into 5G signal boosters, that resistance softened. It softened some more for various reasons over time. It never softened enough, but it likely served to close the ideological gap in vaccination rates, and much more importantly, saved lives.
Also, liberals were not saints when it came to COVID-19 vaccines. Many self-professed liberals had their own version of body purity nonsense and similar parallels to the many other supposedly conservative-only excuses for not getting the jab, so the disparity was not as large as it might have been. Since we are considering broad stereotypes, cities seemed to fare worse at certain points in the pandemic. Maybe that balanced out some of the potential for inequality.
Thankfully, we have also reached a point where neither COVID-19 or the government's response to it did not heavily influence the decision making of those who can, and did, vote. While it is likely the threats, current and potential, still posed by COVID-19 are being underestimated, the public's assessment of the danger seems much more in line with the scientific reality than ever before.
COVIDIt was encouraging to see that reflected in the polling during the elections. If one side was going to seriously underperform in them, we should all be ecstatic that it wasn't due to morbidity.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
