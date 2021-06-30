Most of us recognize that Tahlequah is its own little spot of heaven. This is the community everyone wants to live in – they just don’t know it yet. Our secret is getting out, though, and we’re growing rapidly. It seems as though half the people I meet these days has just moved into Cherokee County.
For all the newcomers, and as a refresher to us oldcomers, Tahlequah has a somewhat rare form of city government. We’re a charter city, which means we adopted a city charter in June 1940 that supersedes some state laws related to municipalities. Our legislative branch consists of a mayor and a city council with four members, each one elected by and representing one of the four wards of the city. The mayor is elected by and represents the community as a whole.
The council has executive authority over the affairs of the city. When used as an adjective, "executive" means having the power to put plans, actions or laws into effect. These are the people who are responsible for developing policies, creating laws, and setting the direction for our community.
The mayor is the chief administrative officer of the city. As such, the mayor sees to the execution of all laws and ordinances of the city and state, supervises all branches of city service, and directs the officers and departments of the city in their efforts to make the vision developed by the council a reality. Luckily, the mayor is provided a lot of help in his or her duties by the city administrator, who used to be called the assistant city administrator in deference to the charter’s designation of the mayor as the chief administrator.
To help ensure that there is balance between the executive and administrative functions, the writers of our charter put several other directives in place. In normal circumstances, the mayor doesn’t vote on agenda items unless there is a tie. If there’s a tie, the mayor votes to prevent the issue hanging. However, the mayor presides over council meetings and signs all contracts and other documents of the city.
The council must approve the hiring and firing of all employees, and they set the compensation rates for not only employees, but also all elected officials. The mayor, through our Human Resources department, frequently recommends individuals for employment and recommends terminations. Once employed, the duties, responsibilities and daily functions of an employee fall into the administrative realm.
The council has responsibility for passing and publishing a budget, called the estimated needs and expenditures of the city in the charter. In order to do so, the mayor must keep the council advised of the needs of the city and recommend measures to adopt. Should there be any question requiring investigation, though, the mayor has the power to examine the affairs of any department and require production of books, papers and other evidence.
That sentence in the charter that says the legislative branch consists of a city council and a mayor sums it up – things work well when one entity is focused on creating a vision and another entity is focused on making that dream a reality. Tahlequah’s future is bright; the vision is good. It takes a team to move the vision from paper to action.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
