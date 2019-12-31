Our editor is sometimes fussy about exceeding a totally arbitrary word limit, so I decided not to begin with a list of inner city problems that won't be solved, anyway.
Instead, let me tell you it grieves me to see even one person homeless and down on his luck in what is called the wealthiest country on earth. You can imagine how I feel when a UN report tells us more than 18 million people are living on the streets in inner city ghettos here in the United States and that we have many slums as bad as any slums in the world. When I hear national news reporters, our president, and his fellow travelers telling us daily how robust our economy is, how strong our employment numbers are, and that things have never been better in the history of the country, I do a silent scream. I am dumbfounded by their perfidy.
The truth is complicated and hard to understand. It is even more difficult to explain clearly when so many people have opinions carved in stone that differ from mine. Not to try, though, is to surrender everything America ever stood for, so if you will listen, I will try to give you a far different understanding of what is happening.
It is impossible to reveal all the mysteries of the inner cities in such a short space, but we may as well start with the fact that when President Nixon took the American dollar off the gold standard and replaced it with a credit system based on the full faith and credit of the American government, he unwittingly sealed our financial doom. Since 1971, the value of the dollar has dropped by 98%, and the door to unbelievable corruption was opened for the Deep State to rob us blind.
Instead of tending to our own problems, we are still involved in a 66-year war with North Korea and an 18-year war in the Middle East. We betrayed one of the most loyal friends America ever had, the Kurds, and literally turned the Middle East over to the tender mercies of Russia, Turkey, Syria, and whoever else hates us. Europe has as much as stated that it can no longer rely on the United States as a dependable ally. Russia has given up on us and has more or less returned to Cold War days, and China is striving in every way possible to replace us as the world's greatest super power and economy. Briefly stated, that is today's state of the world that is costing us trillions of dollars.
Now, let me give you the economic facts of life. First, we seem to be near civil war between the rich and poor. Without the stability of a gold-backed dollar, the wealthy collect the wealth our economy produces while wages of our workers have been stagnant for the last 40 years, leaving our workers to live on credit. Reliable sources report virtually no increase in the high-paying jobs while jobs in low-paying sectors continue to multiply. We can afford anything we want, so long as we can buy it on credit. When they stop printing counterfeit money, the economy dies.
Besides that, Bloomberg and others tell us that if we investigate America's thousands of counties, about a third of our GDP is concentrated in about one percent of our counties, mostly Deep State enclaves, while the rest are in various states of near depression.
Let's hear it for the politicians we send to Washington to represent us.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
