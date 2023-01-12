COLUMN: Crew scrambles to improve Tahlequah parks

The leaves are brown, and the sky is grey, as sung by the mamas and papas a few decades back.
For some of us a walk on a winter's day is just about the limit of our desired exposure to the elements. For those who aren't fond of cold and snow, the winter months are a time to cocoon with books, homemade soups, old movies, and quiet reflection.
For those who work at the City in the Parks and Recreation Department, winter is certainly not quiet. When your career purpose is to provide fun and relaxation opportunities to a community, you appreciate this period of "down time" for others. For parks people, this is when most construction, repairs, and changes are implemented.
Brian Speake, our Parks and Recreation superintendent, has his crew running hard. In preparation for the coming pool season, the Tahlequatics pool at Anthis-Brennan is getting a much-needed resurfacing. Our pool supervisor has completed certification through the state. They have been in touch with returning lifeguards, and the first postings looking to hire additional lifeguards have been made. For those wanting a job as a lifeguard, the City will help acquire the necessary training and certification.
Much like you at home, this time of year requires the removal and careful storage of Christmas decorations. The community tree in Norris Park and the skating bears of the splash pad are secured once more. Noted during this process are needs and ideas for next year. Like you, our Parks folks know refreshing and expanding the collection is necessary.
The trails at Mission Street Park are under construction. It's a mess right now, with the trail grading complete and much of the crusher rock spread. This is an exciting time for the neighbors who worked so hard to make this park a reality. While driving the trails at this stage would not be good, walking the crusher through the woods gives a body a sense of how special this park will be to the community. Over the next few months, the Street and Parks Departments will work together to finish paving the trails and the parking lot and to install all the finishing details.
The new playground equipment has been set at Ross Park. Kids and adults alike seem to enjoy this addition. On a pretty afternoon it's in frequent use. Still to be completed is the setting of the retaining structure for the playground area and spreading that big pile of mulch, so an unintended dismount is safer. The old dome and swing set that remain will be getting fresh paint. Bids are being taken to have a small fence installed next to the sidewalk to help deter little ones from getting into Water Street.
Cement will be delivered soon for the new pickleball court at Anthis-Brennan. While we have several new golf carts at Riverlinks, repairing older carts is underway. The Brookside house is getting a new roof. Add planning and research for future enhancements, and you can see this crew is scrambling during the "down time" to make Tahlequah parks great.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
