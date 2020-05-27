There are people who make it into the history books, and those who carry a huge load and barely get a mention for their efforts. At some level, I have known that to be the case. Recent events have provided some insight.
When this pandemic came sweeping into our awareness, it quickly became obvious the information flow wasn't coordinated and managed from any level. Current status was changing with every rumor or official announcement, frequently on an hour-to-hour basis. Trying to determine what the impact would be to our community, and to attempt to react to best protect our city, was batting at shadows dancing on a wall.
Into this mix stepped several individuals who were willing to interrupt their everyday lives to try to provide the stability and local information we so badly needed. Some of these folks serve their city as a part of their regular jobs; others took our community to heart just for this crisis. I want to publicly say I am very, very grateful for the individuals who agreed to serve on our Crisis Taskforce.
The Crisis Taskforce has recently stepped into the background as our numbers have settled in and our Recovery Taskforce has moved to the lead for reopening and rebuilding our local economy. That doesn't mean this first group has disbanded. The monitoring of status and the ability of our health care systems to provide care continues. As the case numbers remain manageable, the original team is watchful and quiet.
Much of the original work of the Crisis Taskforce included planning for worst-case scenarios. We needed to be prepared should a surge hit that would threaten our health systems and our residents. The nice thing about planning is once it's done, you can move forward with more confidence that the threat can be met whenever there is a need.
Because of this group, we know where we can borrow additional beds should the hospitals have a need. We know how to manage staffing to keep our frontline workers as safe as possible. We know who in the community can help to produce PPE should there be another shortage. We know how many body bags we have in town and what the capacity is for cremations and burials. We've identified resources, businesses and people we can call, should we suddenly find ourselves to be the new Guymon.
As a community, If we're not working to move forward together, then we suffer together.
To those who took time from their own crisis of the day, every day of the past few months, thank you. Brian Hail, Brian Woodliff and Christy Adams, thank you for monitoring and sharing numbers and for continuing to watch for a future threat. Dr. Galdamez and Bree Long, thank you for the many hours you put into communicating with our residents and helping provide context to this crisis. Matt Meredith, thank you for working with other legislators to take our concerns and messages to the governor and other leaders. Thank you to our county commissioners; to Sheriff Jason Chennault, Police Chief Nate King, Assistant Fire Chief Casey Baker and Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood for scrambling to find a source for every need, while keeping our first responders focused on safely securing our community. TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead, thank you for monitoring the safety of our water and utility systems and also for providing assurances that any additional demands from our health systems could be met. Fire Chief (and compliance supervisor) Ray Hammons, you carried the weight of implementation within the community; there are not enough words. So many others helped and will help whenever they are called. Talk about providing assurances and the ability to rest easier at night. Gotta love our community and the Crisis Taskforce folks who care so much!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.