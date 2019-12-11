The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court has been around since 1978 to ride herd over surveillance of potential foreign threats within the U.S. Today, the FISA Court grants or denies warrants for wiretapping, eavesdropping and electronic surveillance of foreign operatives who might have adverse interests against the U.S.
No warrant is required unless or until U.S. citizens’ rights or privacy interests come into play. Court permission must be obtained where citizens might be affected. FISA, as amended, is aimed at narrowing the fishing expedition so individual privacy rights can be protected. It comes as no surprise the intelligence community is vigilant about protecting the U.S. from foreign external interferences. Glenn Simpson’s book, “Crime in Progress,” is an easier read for anyone wishing to delve into details of 2016 Russian election meddling and its aftermath.
Not so easy is this week’s latest Inspector General’s "Crossfire Hurricane" Report, digging into the FISA warrants targeting Paul Manafort, Carter Page, Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos. It points out technical errors made by the FBI in its frantic work between August and November 2016, to determine if Trump’s campaign was becoming saturated with Russian operatives. The answer? Three of four have already been indicted and prosecuted. The fourth one was indicted and remains to be sentenced.
The 476-page Hurricane Crossfire Report is dreadfully technical reading, in part because, like the Mueller Report, it states facts but draws few conclusions. It is technical and densely packed; I haven’t finished it yet. When the dust clears between Trump’s loyalists and America’s spies in 20 years – if we’re still around as America – folks will say the administration aggrandized its indignation, and the FBI did sloppy paperwork but that didn’t make a difference. Just a handful of times throughout the 40-plus years of FISA Court history has any judge ruled in denial of a FISA warrant. The answer – “Yes, you can snoop if there’s a foreign operative involved” – is pretty much how it goes every time in FISA Court.
FISA warrants pick up on known bad actors’ communiques, and those in the fishnet may be random associates by chance, or may be missing-link smoking guns whose role is pivotal in matters of preventing illegal foreign election tampering. The Trump campaign took in Russophiles and operatives. That is how the Trump campaign got noticed.
Paul Manafort was already under FBI investigation when he joined the Trump campaign. He was sentenced to 7.5 years for conspiring against America and for obstructing justice. Former Russian resident Gazprom adviser and Trump adviser Carter Page was under FBI’s eye since 2013, over ties to a known Russian intelligence spy. We can speculate that Devin Nunes will be next. Page pleaded guilty to FBI perjury and may have been the go-between for Manafort and the Kremlin for dirt on Hillary Clinton, DNC hacking and the 30,000 emails.
Former Trump National Security Adviser and retired Army Lt. General Michael Flynn took a plea bargain and confessed to lying to the FBI about his relationship with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak. Flynn’s sentencing comes up next week. George Papadopoulos was a Trump campaign foreign policy advisory panel member. He pleaded to probation for lying to FBI investigators about planning Trump-Putin meetups, and about his relationships to foreign operatives.
America needs surveillance to protect a potential president from foreign influence. It was more of a problem last election than ever before. Barr’s New Justice Department should be no fool by continuing to sear the old rank-and-file spies who protect U.S. interests. Putin gloats when he hears it.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
