COLUMN: Cruise ship industry has many issues

Recently, most of my extended family took a cruise in the Caribbean to celebrate a milestone.
I am not an ocean person. I do not crave going to the beach. The one previous cruise I had been on had some unfortunate circumstances occur that detracted from my ability to enjoy it to its fullest extent. I was grateful to my wife's employer at the time for taking us on it, but even that person acknowledged there had been some things that did not go quite right.
I also have always been broadly aware of some other issues that affect cruise ships, including ones related to sanitation. Given that COVID-19 still exists, I was wary of exposure to the virus, especially since cruise ships had been culprits in mass infection events. Still, I agreed to go, and because a large portion of my family was present, I had a reasonably good time.
Ironically, the "down time" provided on the cruise gave me an opportunity to do some reading about cruise lines and ships, along with the cruise industry as a whole. What I discovered was somewhat disturbing. I almost started feeling guilty for agreeing to go, feeling like I was supporting some very questionable practices in an industry based on inherently wasteful, inefficient, and harmful activities.
First, even though my fear that the ships are "floating petri dishes" is supported by the facts, my trepidation did not go far enough. A better analogy might be that the ships are like "floating toilets" because they sometimes, and far too often, dump the sewage produced by passengers and crew into the ocean. Even though some lines have been caught and fined for the practice, they continue to engage in it.
Then I read about something I already suspected: The wages and working conditions for some members of the crews are abysmal. Sure, some try to defend the intense schedules and low pay by pointing out the pay is good for the country a crew member comes from, and the cruise lines offer them an opportunity to earn, save, and improve their circumstances, and perhaps, those of their families.
Although it does not necessarily justify them, that argument holds up, somewhat, for the pay scales. It does little to excuse what it appears are the overall logistical, mental, and physical demands of working for a cruise line. If some try to defend those labor practices, others insinuate - or make a straightforward claim - that they equate to exploitation.
And cruise ship engines are in no way "clean" or environmentally neutral. Although some are being put to sea with liquid natural gas engines and some older ones have, or will be, refitted to do so, most of the world's 323 cruise ships burn high-sulfur fuels - usually diesel or bunker fuel.
I saw the smoke from the stack on our ship emitting a constant stream of relatively thick smoke and sensed, even before reading about it, there was great harm being done by the engines of the ship I was on.
All these deleterious things and others, there is not enough space to mention, happen partly because there is a belief cruises represent luxury or - at the very least - supplement and amplify it. Maybe that is true for some people. To each their own, right?
I have little doubt that some of my preferred recreational activities or vacation ideas do more harm than I am aware of. But there is something gilded about cruising that, given its repercussions, makes it feel as unseemly to me now as it did unnecessarily risky before I became more informed.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
