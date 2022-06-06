COLUMN: Cursive curriculum is outliving its usefulness

A few years ago, I posted something on Facebook about schools moving away from teaching cursive writing. I expressed my agreement with the choices many school systems at the time were making in changing their curriculums to deemphasize, or even eliminate, required cursive instruction.
Despite the time I have spent in politics and having little compunction to make posts about contentious topics, I do not recall any other post I have ever made generating so much commentary. Even my own grandmother saw it necessary to chime in!
I still maintain that cursive writing has largely outlived its usefulness. Does that mean teaching it should be deliberately eliminated? No. Should students be able to learn it if they so choose, maybe as an elective class? Sure, if that is what they want to do. But teaching children how to scribble letters a little more quickly should not receive priority over things like learning math or gaining knowledge in science.
Supposedly, cursive is an indispensable part of an education. Some people seemed to believe you could not learn anything else without learning cursive, despite there not being a cursive version of Arabic numerals and every science textbook I’ve ever seen being printed using standard, non-cursive English letters. One person even insisted that learning cursive was essential if people were to understand “original documents.” It is quite a stretch to think many people are locating old documents that are written on parchment to do research.
Up next was the argument that a legal signature is required to be in cursive. I know of no such requirement. There are historical examples of people not using cursive to sign legal documents. But what about the “print name” line under the “signature” line? Does that not prove signing in cursive is required? No. In fact, it is supportive of one of the main arguments against cursive writing, namely that it is often sloppily written, even to the point of being illegible.
If people still wrote with quill pens, there would be a greater argument for the retention of cursive requirements in public schools. But we do not use those items anymore – at least, not in everyday life. But typewriters, an invention going back to the 19th Century, made cursive less common, especially in the previously mentioned legal and historical documents. Ballpoint pens changed the equation as well. And today’s move toward digital media has also reduced the need for being able to write cursive.
There are other benefits to teaching cursive writing. The belief that it is not the best use of instructional time in a school setting does not mean its advantages must be ignored or minimized. Studies have shown that it improves eye-hand coordination and mimics art instruction in terms of some of its academic benefits. But other classes can, and do, address those things. Actual art classes come to mind. And do the positive effects of learning cursive offset the loss of the time dedicated to it that could otherwise be put into classes and subjects that develop skills that are even more valuable?
I was recently reminded of the unintentional controversy I created with what I believed was a harmless sharing of a random news story about writing style. It was one of the first incidents that made me start to recognize how quickly and reflexively people will take offense on social media. It would be comforting if there were indications that such trivialities would be seen as such in an age of pandemics, Capitol attacks, and mass shootings. But Facebook is what it is.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.