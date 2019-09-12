The Justice Department has said, in a recent report, that former FBI director James Comey set a "dangerous example" for FBI employees in an attempt to "achieve a personally desired outcome." In that same report, the Justice Department concluded there was no evidence to indicate Comey or his attorneys had released classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media.
I do not disagree with the concept of protecting sensitive materials from being compromised, and I spent three years in the U.S. Army with a secret security clearance. However, in this particular case, let us examine what Comey actually did. In the final analysis, I believe Comey was one who spoke truth to power within the realm of one of the most dysfunctional White Houses in U.S. presidential history.
The FBI had opened an investigation after Comey was fired by Trump, and the subject of the probe was whether President Trump was secretly working on behalf of Russia. Evidently, there was suspicion within the FBI about Trump's ties to Russia during the 2016 campaign. The FBI, however, held off at that time, and did not begin to actively probe these connections until Trump fired Comey in May 2017. Remember the two incidents that seemed to have sparked a counterintelligence inquiry that preceded and followed the president's firing of his FBI director?
Trump had written a letter to Comey that preceded the firing. This letter was blocked by then-White House Counsel Don McGahn. The president outlined his reasons for firing Comey in this exit letter. McGahn saw the contents of the Trump letter as very problematic due to Trump's mentioning of the Russian probe. McGahn's advice to Trump was not to send the letter - and ultimately a letter, compliments of the Justice Department, would be penned by then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Rosenstein's version was, in effect, a cover story that cited the bungled Hillary R. Clinton investigation as the reason for Comey's dismissal. Trump did send his letter, however, to Comey, and once the FBI got wind of Trump's remarks in the letter regarding his gratitude toward Comey for not investigating him as part of the Russian probe, the FBI couldn't help but wonder why Trump mentioned Russia in the letter. And Trump expressed his relief to two Russian officials about the heat being off.
Comey has been cleared by the inspector general of the Justice Department regarding any intent to violate laws that pertain to classified information, yet the Justice Department denounced the actions of the former FBI director. Comey will not be prosecuted in a federal criminal court, but the Justice Department made it very clear about the proper handling of sensitive material as it pertains to employees of the Bureau. These, however, are memos that shed much light on Trump's attempts to disrupt a legitimate probe, and there was no spying on behalf of the Democratic Party, as those conspiracy-minded people would have you believe.
I think, however, that Comey was on the side of righteousness in this case, and he did do the right thing by handing over the memos to the special counsel in June 2017. A year prior to Comey's transfer of memos to Robert Mueller, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Russian operatives Natalia Vladimirovna Veselnitskaya and Irakly Kaveladze discussed the "dirt" on Hillary R. Clinton at Trump Tower.
Trump Jr., Kushner, and Manafort had a chance to act with rectitude in June 2016, but they did not report this incident to the FBI.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
