COLUMN: Dark Bench moves from Federalist Society

Call it what it is: The Dark Bench. Not that different from dark money, the Dark Bench is a crew of shadow-judges who march to the philosophy of the Federalist Society. They’ve been around longer than Clarence Thomas has been on the Supreme Court of the United States.
“[The Federalist Society] has played an important part in sparking a dialogue between lawyers and judges, and even at times amongst judges themselves...by assiduously avoiding the temptation to take positions, or to lobby and engage in political advocacy. Resisting that temptation takes discipline, I am sure, but rest assured that you have made the right choice and are providing a genuine and unique service in so doing. Stay the course,” said Thomas.
You could call it the Dark Bench when judges are beholden for their offices to ideologies.
Multiple sources call Federalist Society Board co-chair and activist Leonard Leo a gatekeeper to the federal bench. That is, he raises dark money, mostly anonymous donations, to the tune of some $83 million a year, on average, to elevate its carefully-groomed conservative judicial candidates into positions on the federal bench. Five or six out of nine sitting SCOTUS justices are members. Leo once told an audience that judicial confirmations are now like political campaigns.
Federalist Society claims credit for Citizens United, a decision that opened the floodgates of dark money third-party expenditures in American politics. Its dark bench cred consists of fundraising and expenditures to promote placement of its chosen candidates on the federal bench, in addition to its single-minded, decades-long grooming of individuals for seats in the federal judiciary.
According to “Supreme Ambition,” a book by Washington Post journalist Ruth Marcus and co-author Alma Cuervo, Mitch McConnell said this about filling judgeships under Trump: “We are going to move Judges like they were on a conveyor belt.”
The Brookings Institution called it “bulldozing.”
Marcus relates, “McConnell felt the courts would be the most lasting legacy of the Trump years.”
True enough, Trump got 30 young appellate court judges rammed through by the halfway mark of his brief four-year term in the big chair.
All that money is being spent on campaigns aimed at influencing the general public, which in turn affects the senators who vote on judgeships. Many of those dollars were garnered through tax-deductible “charitable” contributions from Koch, Mercer, Mellon, and anonymous donors of lower profile. Corporate donors include the likes of Google.
It is enlightening to pick through the interlocking astroturf nonprofit groups with specialty interests: Death penalty, abrogating womens’ health and privacy protections, empowering states with ultimate power to override their voters’ decisions. The $250 million it collected from 2014 to 2017 was used to pay image firms, opposition research, to gin up “grassroots groups,” hire political pundits who masquerade as independent policy analysts, buy TV ads, publish editorials, produce slick videos, and sprinkle the judges’ witticisms into the mainstream media.
The Federalist Society claims to be nonpartisan, a mere debate society for ideas rather than an advocacy organization. But Politico Magazine exposed its wink-and-nod workshops, which advocate its extreme-right ideology, and sponsored seminars aimed at placing federal judges, including SCOTUS Justices, on the bench for lifetime appointments with essentially no oversight.
This is what the Federalist Society and Mitch McConnell have accomplished. There is nothing democratic, or even-handed, or fundamentally fair about this “accomplishment.” It is simply the triumph of a radical well-funded minority in the interpretation of the laws and Constitution in accordance with extreme far-right ideology. This is not how our system of governance is supposed to work.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
