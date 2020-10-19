We are in the final two weeks of the 2020 presidential election. This is the period when forecasters try to prove their effectiveness and value.
Pollsters provide data - essentially, snapshots in time in the form of quantified public sentiment and opinion. Then, the people who make a living go to work trying to parse that data, evaluate the methods under which it was collected, and try to transform the information the polling outfits provide into something predictive about the election. They employ statistical models of varying sophistication, in some cases trying to provide numerical values to some inherently subjective considerations.
To some, the whole process seems mystical, no better than relying on a tarot card reader, but with a veneer of science and math grafted onto lend it legitimacy. To others, it is a cynical exercise designed to manipulate voters through psy-ops that might provide confidence to some voters or suppress it in others. Many see it as both.
Political forecasting has value. As with anything, that value depends on the quality of the product, which, in turn, is usually a result of who is making the forecast. But because of the perceived problems with polling in 2016, and the fact that people conflate polling and forecasting, many people are reluctant to recognize the validity and general accuracy of a data-centric approach to politics, campaigns, elections, and public policy.
Democrats are emotionally driven to downplay its usefulness as they seem to still be traumatized by the events of the 2016 cycle. Republicans are quick to point out, and inaccurately amplify, the problems that did occur when the experts tried to predict the election outcome because they need something to provide them solace when their candidate is almost universally trailing in the polls.
Even with two remaining columns that will be published before Election Day, there won't be enough print space to beneficially rehash why it will likely be an error to disregard what experienced, data-driven prognosticators are saying this year. Reductive thinking can be used to justify pointing out the so-called "misses" by the experts from four years ago or to bring up the 2012 election when there was a genuine, but erroneous, belief that the public polling needed to be "deskewed" to properly reflect that Mitt Romney was going to defeat Barack Obama in his bid for reelection. No matter which stance you would take, or which election you would refer to in an attempt to support your perspective on election forecasting, there is no denying what the data says about the mood of the electorate and its preference in presidential candidates.
Donald Trump is losing this election. Please note the tense used in the last sentence. The statement was not that Trump has lost this election. That will not be known until after Nov. 3. Though time is running short, there is a debate remaining on the schedule and a race-changing moment can occur on any of the remaining 14 days of the campaign. As things currently stand, though, the president appears to be unlikely to be reelected. Even indicators beyond the limited scope of polling suggest a landslide Biden victory is as likely as a Trump come-from-behind win. Fundraising totals, early voting statistics, and a few other data points buttress what the polling firms are reporting - that the time-honored question that starts with, "If the election were held today…" would be answered in a way that Trump supporters would not like.
The data nerds and numbers people are trying to give us a heads up. We should listen to them.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
