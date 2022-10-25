COLUMN: Davis sets example of good leadership

When speaking with others the topic often turns to the happenings in the world, I often hear people say they cannot watch the news because everything is bad, and there is rarely anything good.
Many bad things do get reported, especially at the national level. Locally, the staff at the Tahlequah Daily Press usually have an uplifting and positive story on page one that features something good in the area.
Sometimes when the report is about something bad that happened, there can be good within, because of the ultimate outcome or the way it was handled. This was the case last week when an unfortunate mistake was made at the Log Store South in Tahlequah. A driver for Davis Oil Co., who provides fuel to the store, accidentally put diesel in a gasoline tank.
Davis Oil is a multigenerational company that has served the Tahlequah area for decades. Instead of denying what happened and trying to quietly cover it up, owner Keith Davis explained what happened, apologized for the mistake of his employee, and offered to pay for the fuel purchased by consumers, along with any needed repairs to the vehicles affected by the wrong fuel. These repairs could each be very costly, but it doesn't matter, because correcting the problem is the right thing to do.
In full disclosure, Keith Davis and his wife, Connie, are longtime friends of mine, and some may say I feel the way I do because I have a bias of this friendship. Those who know me well understand that is not the case. As my longtime friends, if they did anything other than the right thing, I would have no hesitation of letting them know my thoughts.
As a public relations professional, I can tell you that, in my opinion, this crisis was handled correctly regarding the media, public, and consumers. If Davis Oil Co. were my client, I would have advised company executives to do exactly what they did, because it was the right thing to do.
Oftentimes in today's world, people aren't afforded the opportunity to make a mistake without massive backlash legally, politically, and publicly. Because of social media, everyone has an opportunity to be their own "reporter" on their page, and information can literally spread around the world in a matter of minutes, even if the information is erroneous or incomplete. It is up to individuals and company leaders to get accurate information out quickly, and Davis set a good example of that in this instance.
I often hear others longing for the "good ol' days" of bygone years when neighbors watched out for other neighbors, people helped one another when help was needed, and communities were more of a close-knit family who took care of one another. In towns like Tahlequah, this way of life is more likely than in other places.
This is due to two factors. First, a smaller community naturally has a more sense of togetherness. However, Tahlequah and surrounding areas in Northeast Oklahoma also have the influence of the tribal nations. Cherokees have a strong sense of family and working together for the benefit of all. Davis' heritage of Tahlequah and Cherokee roots obviously played into the leadership he showed in this instance.
In a thread regarding the incident, someone posted that we all could take a lesson from Keith Davis and Davis Oil Co. in how we conduct ourselves in business, politics, or just plain living. I could not agree more. Thanks, Keith, for leading by example. Well done.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
