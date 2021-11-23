COLUMN: Deadly force should only be used in-kind

The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict didn’t satisfy a lot of people. Hopefully someday, states’ legal systems will be adequately refined so as to curb minors who are assault rifle enthusiasts, rather than indulging a child’s misperceived fears, and condoning the loss of innocent human lives in a senseless tragedy.
Not everyone believes more assault rifles equals more personal safety. Feeling safe because of having a gun is a double-edged sword. In the Rittenhouse trial, the district attorney didn’t fully make the point that it was unreasonable for Rittenhouse to feel threatened enough, when a plastic shopping bag was thrown at him, to defend his life with a gun.
On the other hand, if I had heard the words, “If I catch any of you guys alone tonight, I’m going to f**king kill you!” then I’d probably stick with my crew, and on failure of doing so, I’d probably fire a shot in the air to put aggressors on notice that my assault gun was loaded with live ammunition. I would meet the threat of deadly force with a formidable threat of deadly force. Yet under no scenario would I pull the trigger to end another human life. That’s the difference between a seasoned adult and a child.
There is no magic moment or a certain age when children realize how terrifyingly permanent death is. Yet research has established that children have a simplified cognitive understanding of death. They play shooter games. They watch TV shows riddled with gunplay. "Gun play." Now there are two words that should never be used together.
Maybe Rittenhouse is a troubled young man who reached out to his sister’s boyfriend as the male role model in his dysfunctional family. Kyle’s father didn’t attend the trial. Those facts may be enough, in a world of nuance, to explain how his enthusiasm for the “cool-looking” assault rifle led him to carry it into Kenosha that day.
But it strikes me that if we have liberal gun laws, we need conservative thinking as the backstop to prevent Kenoshas – and Columbines, and Sandy Hooks, and El Pasos – from happening again. Here, the teenager’s deadly response accelerated when the young man felt someone try to pull on the barrel of his weapon. Which was it? “You can have my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead hands,” or maybe, “Never let anyone get your gun because they will shoot you with it.”
Maybe moms of all these people should come forward and say, “There will be no more killing.” Maybe the government policy should say “There will be no more displays of force.” Maybe lawmakers should enact meaningful limits on Wisconsin’s gun laws. As a society, we could do without assault weapons altogether, except when they are in the hands of trained law enforcement officers serving in the line of duty.
Law enforcement officers use assault weapons in extreme circumstances, to neutralize criminals who use force to harm others. Law enforcement officers are trained in proper use of these weapons in order to respond to deadly force. If a seasoned law enforcement officer had been in Kyle Rittenhouse’s place instead of a green kid, no one would have died. Deadly force is only properly used in-kind.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
