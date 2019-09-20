Ever since my husband and I got married in 1988, we've had a cat or two in our home. I've pretty much always had a cat - beginning with the barn cats prowling our property when I was growing up, to the felines that populated homes I shared with roommates, and then, to my current abode.
But most of my cats haven't lived long. Sometimes the cats of my childhood were taken out by coyotes or owls lurking in the rafters. There were always spares, because the mama cats tended to drop litters every few months, because my dad was too cheap to have them spayed. But the cat population never overran the place, because of the aforementioned predators and other mysterious foes. Occasionally, my siblings and I found a kitten head, with no body anywhere in the vicinity.
The cats did keep down the field mice. Since we weren't allowed to have pets in the house, we had an overabundance of mice sharing our quarters. At some point, my father wised up and quit "allowing" us to have female cats. Our farm was out in the middle of nowhere, with fields on three sides and a huge pecan orchard on the fourth, so the toms had to roam pretty far to have any feline fun. I say "allowing," by the way, because I'm not sure from whence came most of the cats, or where they went when they were no longer around. I do know that nary a cat on our periphery saw a vet; that privilege was reserved for the cows, for artificial insemination. My dad bought vaccines for all the animals from the co-op in Muskogee and administered them himself. He had an old boot into which he used to cram the cats head-first before he jabbed them in the hip with the needle.
I doubt any one of the cats was with us for more than five or six years. The longest-lived family felid until fairly recently was a Siamese mix named Smokey, who had a couple of litters before we scraped up the money to have her fixed. One of the kittens was a calico, and Cole kept it for his own, naming her "Willy" (after the whale). Both of those moggies - which hailed from alley cat stock - lived to be around 13. Smokey developed kidney disease and had to be put to sleep. Willy had a stroke when Cole was at college, and we had to have her euthanized as well. We didn't tell Cole until after finals. I couldn't watch; in both cases, Chris held the cats in his lap as they took their last breaths.
The last few years of Willy's life, when Cole was still in high school, we got what my Facebook friends know as "the whitecat," although Cole named him Zeus. That animal showed up outside our house in 2006, just as we were about to leave for Florida so Cole could perform with the band during the Daytona 500. The cat was small, white and noisy, and it wanted in the house. My husband figured it would have moved on by the time we returned, but a week later, we pulled into the driveway to the sight of snow on the ground. The cat burst out from under a trailer and ran up to us to plead its case. My husband famously said: "I guess we either have to kill it or take it in." We did the latter.
Whitecat is now pushing 14, and more irascible then ever. If he deems his litter box too full of urine clumps, he will make a statement outside the door of what we still consider our son's room, or elsewhere. If our son shows up and brings either a cat or a friend, the whitecat will make a similar statement on the stair landing, since he won't get near Cole's bedroom door if another lifeform is present, though he will utter a protracted hiss every time he strolls past the hallway. Last month, Cole brought in his new girlfriend for the first time. Chris and I weren't there when they arrived, but I understand that although the whitecat did let Dani pet him, as he walked away, he looked over his shoulder and hissed as an afterthought.
Until recently, the beast could handle our absence if it was only for a day or two, but any longer period of solitude would prompt him to retrieve one of my husband's white T-shirts, make a swirled nest of the fabric, and lay the brown eggs dead center. Upon our return, he would spend the first night caterwauling for hours. Now, any overnight absence will cause the unwelcome deposits - and he has begun targeting the white mats in the master bath.
It's clear a message is being sent; otherwise, the cat would be urinating outside the box, as well as defecating. I believe it's a change in his routine. My husband feeds him, while I scoop the litterbox. A few months ago, when Chris went to buy food, he noticed a formula for "senior" cats, for 11 years and older, whereas we'd been purchasing the "mature" formula. When we got home, we realized the kibbles in the senior food were very small, and whitecat hates small kibbles. That's when the egg-laying increased in frequency.
My husband exchanged the food, but he decided to parcel out the food sparingly, to curb the cat's scarf-and-barf habit. Trouble is, the whitecat is used to having both sides of his double food dish at least half full of kibbles, although he demands new ones be added twice daily. I'm convinced the poop protests were sparked by this pattern of feeding, and I have cat-owned friends who agree. Begrudgingly, Chris went back to filling the food dish, and on advice of one friend, I've sprinkled kibbles wherever poop has been present. I'll give it a few weeks, but if success isn't forthcoming - perhaps someone is in need of a cantankerous cat in his dotage?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.