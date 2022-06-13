COLUMN: Debates shouldn't exclude candidates

Debates are an important part of the political process, where candidates stand and face the public to explain their views on policies and issues. While not always a regular occurrence, they have been expected for the past half-century.
The first U.S. debate was for a House seat in 1788 between James Madison and James Monroe. In 1858, Stephen Douglas, a Democrat, was fighting to keep his senate seat in Illinois when he faced future president Abraham Lincoln, a former Whig who was running as a Republican. The Lincoln-Douglas debates drew a lot of attention, and people of the time traveled by rail, foot, river boat and wagon to witness the two politicians and hear their views on issues of the day.
Debates between candidates continued, but it wasn't until 1960 that two presidential candidates from different parties - Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Vice President Richard Nixon - debated. In 1976, the public saw the first of the modern presidential campaigns while watching three debates between President Gerald Ford and Democratic nominee Jimmy Carter.
The president's team declined, feeling that Anderson should not be invited. Reagan and Anderson debated each other without the president, causing Reagan's numbers and following to take a huge upward swing. President Carter finally agreed to debate Reagan on Oct. 28, just one week before the election. The president appeared stiff while Reagan - a professional actor who was comfortable in front of a camera and an audience - appeared relaxed and reassuring.
Debates have continued from that time and are good for the public. During the 2020 presidential election, it seemed that Democrats were using the COVID pandemic as an excuse to essentially "hide" then-candidate Joe Biden to keep from debating then-President Trump. In retrospect, there was probably some truth to that, because Biden was not going to look strong and presidential in that situation.
What is interesting is when a debate for an important race is promoted, but one of the top candidates is not invited to take the stage. This happened here in Oklahoma this past week, when Griffin Communications - which is Channel 6 in Tulsa and Channel 9 in Oklahoma City - refused to allow one of the candidates running for U.S. Senate on stage. Without using the names of the candidates, the two frontrunners were invited, along with three of the others - far less than the 13 in the race, leaving over half our choices unable to face their opponents and address the people of Oklahoma. Ironically, one of the 13 was polling in the No. 3 spot.
Griffin attorneys had to defend their decision in court because they had originally agreed to accept more than the number they selected, and one of the candidates cried foul. The court sided with the station and the debate was set. However, the frontrunner had to decline at the last minute, leaving only four candidates to share their views and oppose one another under the lights. The station still refused to let the current candidate polling in third place have the empty spot.
The question then becomes, why? Why did the station fight back so hard on what would have been an easy fix, and why were they so stubborn in not letting Oklahomans hear from a candidate who has a very legitimate shot at being in the runoff? Griffin may have won its case in Oklahoma court, but its actions lose in the court of fairness and public opinion.
Randy Gibson, a Cherokee citizen, is CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and President of Maloy PR, LLC. He is the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
