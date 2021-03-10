Defund the police? Not by local government in Tahlequah, America. Lately we’re all bombarded by wild rumor and conspiracy theory, but let me assure you, this is one rumor you can ignore. It doesn’t matter how loud the voice in the local convenience store was in the conversation you overheard.
There are several reasons I can say this with confidence.
Technology and methodologies change over time, and the Tahlequah force isn’t afraid to try new things, to adopt new techniques. Shortly after I took office, Chief Nate King made the case that the police radio system needed to upgrade from the old analog to digital technology. Even as bad as the financial picture was, the case was compelling. Whether it’s replacing bulletproof vests, acquiring and implementing the use of body cameras, or upgrading the vehicle fleet, our law enforcement administration is working to ensure our officers have what they need to serve our community.
For the most part, our officers have roots in our community. When your children are enrolled in local schools, your family attends a local church, you meet your friends at local restaurants and shop the local stores, you naturally care more about the health and well-being of Tahlequah. That care shows when an officer takes some local kids sledding or when the bike patrol officers spend time talking with pedestrians on the trail.
This concern for the community is also reflected in efforts to solve ongoing issues. Recognizing the status quo isn’t working to reduce homelessness, our force is trying alternatives. Home for the Holidays, leading the Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team, exploring alternatives to sentencing, suggesting hiring councilors to work in conjunction with our officers, these all chip away at an unsolvable dilemma.
People who live in Tahlequah appreciate being able to sleep soundly at night, knowing our law officers are keeping an eye on things. Chief King says his team works to maintain a five-minute average response time. That’s pretty darned fast. It’s good to know we have a well-trained, well-armed force available whenever they are needed. It lets the rest of us relax.
There are two extreme interpretations of “defund the police.” One has all funding removed, leaving a community totally exposed to whatever should happen. The other has funding for enforcement cut and reallocated to social services. In reality, though, even in the idealized old Andy Griffith shows, police forces need a healthy component of both. Remember Andy capturing the escaped state felon singlehandedly? And remember Andy’s patience with Otis and his issues with alcoholism?
In no way do I want to suggest our officers are part of a sitcom. They are a professional police force with training, equipment, drive and passion. Local forces don’t have the option of ignoring either enforcement or compassion. Our officers train regularly in enforcement techniques. And they attend training on how to recognize and defuse situations with drug, alcohol and mental illness components.
Of late, Chief King has suggested spending additional resources to better respond to these social service needs and to better address the emotional result of these situations on our officers. Our law enforcement budget has always been divided between these two components. Allocating funds for a trained councilor or for additional training for officers in de-escalation of crisis situations isn’t weakening our force, and it certainly isn’t “defunding the police.”
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
