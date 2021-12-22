It is obvious our democracy is in danger of collapsing, and I am not only referring to the violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. Some have called the insurrection a "dry run," and since then, look at what has happened throughout many state legislatures led by the GOP. Voter suppression laws have been passed, and in Georgia, the secretary of state no longer exercises the control over the elections anymore, because the state lawmakers stripped that power from that office.
When you look at the Eastman memo, it is all too clear now what might occur in the next election in 2024. Eastman was the architect of a plot to get then-Vice President Mike Pence to declare Donald J. Trump the winner, despite the fact that Joe Biden was certified as president in seven battleground states Trump was contesting, with over 60 lawsuits that failed each time due to a complete lack of evidence of any voter fraud.
Yet Eastman insisted that there were two slates of electors in these seven states in question. All these states had certified Biden as the winner officially. When the electors met in their respective state capitals and cast their votes, Biden had defeated the former patron of the right-wing extremists 306-232. Trump didn't even carry a majority of 270 votes! Eastman, however, argued that when Congress met on Jan. 6, Pence could just discard the electoral votes of those seven states. Eastman's memo regarding the vice president's constitutional authority is six pages long. Let me repeat for those who may not understand how the certification process works: the vice president's role during that joint session of Congress is purely ceremonial when the votes are counted.
We now know Trump weaponized and pressured the Department of Justice to do what it needed to do to overturn the election, – including DOJ official Jeff Clark, who came up with the plan to alter the electoral results by encouraging Georgia to appoint new electors. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' emails and texts have revealed that Trump's son, Fox News people, and some lawmakers were frantically telling Meadows to get then-President Trump to halt the siege. This clearly demonstrates dereliction of Trump's duty to stop the attack. For 187 minutes, the former president failed to halt an insurrection.
Ultimately, a MAGA and QAnon crowd of armed and angry individuals stormed the Capitol with every intent of violently overturning the election. The insurrectionists failed to do that. But consider that by 2024, some GOP-led states might have passed legislation that would dictate the winning opposing candidate's slate of electors be thrown out in favor of sending an alternate slate of electors to Congress. Or suppose there is a round of congressional objections to the electoral results the day the votes are counted, much like it happened on Jan. 6, and what if in 2024 there are enough objections that the 12th Amendment is invoked?
When that happens, the House of Representatives votes as a state delegation, and had it gotten to that point on Jan. 6, Trump would have won, as the delegation of GOP states outnumber the Democratic-led states. And consider that the written objections to the election back on Jan. 6 had no merit, as there was no evidence of fraud to begin with.
Our democracy is a work in progress, and it is in need of reform to safeguard the very democracy many other Americans and I cherish.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
