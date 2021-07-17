For years, Democrats have focused their attention on the poor class, even though they insist they are a party for the middle class. In the end, their efforts have resulted in failed policies that have not helped the poor get out of poverty.
When governments give the poor money and benefits without stipulations, they do them an injustice. Maintaining a financial safety net is important to our system, but the government has created generations of people who are dependent on the government.
I do not mind helping people who want to make their lives and those of their families better, but I want my taxpayer money to go toward the disabled and to those who just need a leg up. The Democrats seem to want to give to those people who are not interested in improving their lives.
The government should help those who are already making $40,000-$50,000 to earn $75,000. I want to see the government turning the poor class into the middle class by helping hard workers succeed.
Democrats are at war with the rich. As a person in the middle class, I would love to be rich one day, but the policies of Democrats are not likely to help me to achieve that goal. From my view as a landlord, the Trump administration - and now the Biden administration - focus more on the tenant than landlord.
Landlords who own one or two homes are not living comfortable lives right now. Those individuals are having a hard time during the pandemic. The government has made it difficult for middle-class landlords because they are not allowing them to evict certain people who are not paying their rent. There are funds to help landlords recoup money lost, but there are not enough companies helping distribute those funds. Our mortgages are due right now, but it takes months to get assistance. I tried to apply last year for assistance, but money was not available.
A handful of policies that would help the middle class include student loan assistance, small business grants, education funding for those who want to return to school, and assistance with caring for elderly parents. By addressing the middle class, politicians will address the heart of America. It is still important to help the poor, but we must do this by reimagining assistance given in America. Let's not distribute money without implementing a plan to receive a return on investment.
What is the return on current policies of giving to the poor? How has it helped the poor over the past few generations? How should we better spend our money to get the best output for the country? What programs should be created and enhanced to move people out of their current circumstances? Think hard about what our country can be if we go back to the drawing board and reimagine America.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co.
