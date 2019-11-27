Presidential candidates are schmoozing the early primary states. This week in New Hampshire, Democrat Amy Klobuchar reached out to citizens who voted for Trump. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker sought endorsements from local party leaders.
Elizabeth Warren spoke about her Oklahoma roots and the childhood poverty that came when her father suffered a stroke. She saw her mom step up to become the family's breadwinner. She started college on a debate scholarship but got married at age 19 and moved to Houston, where she went to community college for $50 a semester. She became a teacher, but her contract was not renewed when she became pregnant, so she went to law school, eventually becoming a U.S. senator. Warren wants to add dental and glasses to Medicare, even expanding who qualifies, and would pay for it by increasing billionaires' taxes.
Bernie Sanders' speech on C-Span was in a church to a lively crowd. He will forgive student loan debt, pay college tuition for students who work hard, is also for Medicare for all, and would implement the Green New Deal to heat up the economy with good jobs.
Okies wonder why Oklahoma is a fly-over state when it comes to presidential candidate visits. The answer is built into the system. Cherokee County is among the about one-half of counties in Oklahoma with more Democrats than Republicans. You've probably already noticed there's a great variance in the populations of, say, Tulsa County vs. Adair County. There is about a 10% net difference (more Republicans) between the two main parties, out of about two million voters in the state. Donald Trump missed getting even half of registered Oklahomans' votes by 59,000. Yet he won 65% of the voters who went to the polls, voted by mail, or voted early - and 65% of the vote is a healthy win.
Oddly enough, there appear to have been almost 5,000 Oklahoma voters who went to the polls and just voted for president. They didn't bother to vote their choice for U.S. senator. These numbers say Democrats didn't turn out for the first fully viable woman presidential candidate. There must have been a big shift in public sentiment between March and November 2016. Bernie Sanders carried Cherokee County on Super Tuesday in 2016: 2,900 votes, compared to under 1,000 for Donald Trump, and 61% of those turning out for Super Tuesday were Democrats. On Super Tuesday 2016 in Adair County, Sanders got about twice as many votes as Trump, and more Democrats than Republicans participated in Adair County, as well.
Now that updated 2019 registered voter stats are available, it is possible to look at the dynamics of the 2.1 million people eligible to vote in the presidential election next year. Of those, 43% are Democrats, 56% are Republicans, and 340,000 are independents and Libertarians. Those 340,000 unaffiliated players, and voters who might not go to the polls, are the swing vote with power to choose Oklahoma's winner-take-all Electoral College votes.
The voter registration gap is widening between the parties. Republicans have done a much better job at recruiting voters. Democrats in Oklahoma must increase the base of party loyals who do vote, and must enfranchise two-thirds of independents and Libertarians statewide to win Oklahoma for a Democratic candidate for president of the U.S. In Oklahoma, the task is to cultivate the grass roots before candidates will prioritize campaigning here. Democrats need to register and train a couple of hundred thousand new young voters, or else donate and volunteer to improve the "blue wave" in swing states.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.