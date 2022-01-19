COLUMN: Dems can change filibuster without killing it

Suppose that we had a National Election Day, and every state offered early voting, with “no-fault” absentee voting by mail? In Oklahoma, rural voting is typically easy. This state allows absentee voting by mail. However, the trend nationwide, and the focus of the Trump camp, is toward making voting more difficult and to restrict conditions of participating.
Two bills pending in the Senate and passed by the house, are the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Opponents of the bills want to stall it with a Senate filibuster. In case you have not seen “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington,” a filibuster is when a senator speaks on any subject for as long as he or she wants, unless or until 60 “cloture” votes override the talkathon.
Both voting rights bills are being filibustered by Senate Republicans. Thus, Senate Democrats want to change Senate filibuster rules so the voting rights bills can pass by a simple majority vote. However, two Democrat senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, are holding out to save the filibuster’s stalemate power. President Joe Biden is in favor of changing the filibuster, which has historically been changed many, many times. The Washington Post fact-checked the history of the filibuster. It has been typically chipped away for judicial nominations and the like – to keep the Senate from permanently sidelining an appointment vacancy, for example.
In 1975, the Senate changed its rules to enable any senator to “filibuster” not by standing and talking endlessly like Mr. Smith. Nowadays all a senator has to do is to simply notify the House speaker that he or she is invoking the filibuster. Simple, and way too easy. This painless “raise a pinkie” filibuster rule has enabled Mitch McConnell to block nearly all legislation.
Family members of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are among those firing back by pointing out the times in history that the filibuster has been used as an institutional tool of oppression to perpetuate racism. Since the Civil War, the filibuster was used repeatedly to block lawmakers from getting to a vote on laws to punish lynching and hate crimes. Only about 4 percent of Joe Manchin’s West Virginia residents are of Black ethnicity, compared with 11 percent of voters nationwide.
In Oklahoma, 16 percent of Republicans are of minority ethnicities: Native American, Latino, and Black. Thirty percent of Oklahoma Democrat voters are Black or Native American Indian tribally-affiliated. In the House, Cherokee County’s Congressional District 2 Congressman Markwayne Mullin voted against the John R. Lewis bill. It passed, anyway. If the midterm election is fraught with voting problems, think back to when lawmakers tried to ensure that at least as to elections for federal offices, voting would be easy. In 2020, about two-thirds of voters participated – the most voters ever.
Going forward, Democrats hope to replace Sen. James Inhofe and challenge Markwayne Mullin's term limit pledge from 2012. The most serious risk, if the voting rights bills don’t pass, is in the deep South, where states are attempting to discourage voting that would elect Democrats or nullify the next presidential vote. Republican state legislatures are passing laws that give themselves the ability to send a slate of Republican Electoral College voters from their state, even if the Democratic candidate wins the majority in that state. Let that sink in.
The only way to prevent usurpation of the popular vote is to pass fair voting laws and rules to apply to all 50 states. Passage of voting protection will require changing the Senate filibuster rule to enable cloture by a simple majority rather than by 60 votes. The filibuster doesn’t need to be abolished completely – a change that Senate Democrats will certainly regret when they are once again in the minority. But changing the filibuster back to the “talking” Mr. Smith-style filibuster will quickly fade its tabling power.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
