Even though votes are still being counted in some races around the country – and, yes, that includes the presidential one – a large enough share of them have been counted to make a first pass at determining what messages voters sent in the 2020 elections.
The initial impressions are helpful. Yes, Democrats held the House, Donald Trump’s presidency was repudiated, and it is highly likely that Republicans will hold the Senate. But, as with every election, the full story is not told by topline, national, or aggregate numbers.
The first thing that should be mentioned is there is an enormous, obvious caveat to any analysis of the data available. The pandemic was a wildcard. It did not just affect who people cast their ballots for; it affected how, and whether, they cast them at all. Turnout was high, at least at the national level. But was the demographic and partisan composition of the electorate distorted by the effects of a once-in-a-century event? Will the effects, such as the increased adoption of mail-in voting, endure? No one yet knows. By the time the 2022 election cycle comes around, COVID will not pose a threat on the scale it does now. Any analysis will have to incorporate some things that are currently unknowable.
To put it succinctly, Democrats won the 2020 elections at the national level. State-level races, and the implications related to gerrymandering, take a while longer to understand, and there may be some problems for the Democratic Party that will come to light as that process unfolds. Even in a national-level victory, though, Democrats would wise not to get overconfident. Republicans did make gains in the House of Representatives. According to current tallies, it appears they will gain eight seats in that chamber. Cursory evaluations indicate suburban Democratic strength in the presidential race did not carry over too many House races, suggesting that America’s suburbs have not yet truly turned blue; voters there were just ready to move on from Donald Trump.
Somewhat offsetting the unexpectedly lackluster showing of the House campaigns, Democrats did gain a seat in the Senate, despite having a difficult map and having to run a race as close to an automatic loss as you’ll find in politics in Doug Jones’ attempted defense of his Alabama seat. Two runoff races in Georgia keep Democrats’ hopes of gaining a majority in the upper chamber alive, but it seems unlikely that Jon Ossoff or Larry Warnock can defeat incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. I should disclose that I also thought Joe Biden had no chance to win that state in the presidential election and have been proved wrong, both in an initial count and a recount. Maybe control of the Senate is closer to being within the Democrats’ grasp than I imagine. We will find out on Jan. 5, or soon thereafter.
Because campaigns are now a multibillion-dollar industry – and because they help determine who will control trillions of dollars of public expenditures – candidates, political operatives, and the media are all already looking ahead to the next federal election cycle taking place two years from now. The data from 2020, though neither complete nor exhaustively explored, is already providing insights into what may happen in the upcoming cycle. Democrats will have an advantageous Senate map, but Republicans have the historical trend of mid-term congressional losses for the party that holds the White House on their side. After what has happened, we probably all feel fortunate there is not a presidential election taking place in two years.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.