COLUMN: Dems will face GOP challenges amid turmoil

If there was a deadline for the presidential honeymoon period, that time has since elapsed. The administration of President Joe Biden is overseeing a range of issues on both the domestic and foreign policy fronts that Republicans are seizing upon to thwart the Democrats in the 2022 midterms.
The Democratic Party's chances of maintaining the majority in both houses could be broadsided by the Delta variant surge, as many Americans refuse to get the vaccine. And in the midst of a pandemic with the death toll over 700,000, Biden and the Democratic Party could end up owning the surge, regardless of the fact that millions of Americans have been hesitant to take the vaccination, in addition to those who flaunt mitigation efforts. And while it is a foregone conclusion that Americans supported the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the 20-year protracted Afghanistan war, congressional oversight could be a political liability for Democrats. After all, it was not Biden’s decision to execute the withdrawal that has enraged many voters, but it was the way in which the evacuation was handled that is being criticized.
It is obvious that with an evenly-divided Senate and an extremely narrow majority in the House that the Democrats have very little margin of error. The idea of preserving political capital during a time of great crisis has never been more of a necessity than it is now for Democrats, when considering that the party has an opportunity to advance domestic legislation with real world impact regarding the two-track infrastructure package. And it will be ultimately the accomplishments like the COVID relief bill and the push for infrastructure improvement that will bear the most productive fruit for Democrats against Republican culture wars.
Republicans will continue to portray Biden as ineffective at handling the Southern border crisis, which the Trump administration and the-then Republican-dominated Congress could not reach an effective solution for, either. I think a fair question regarding how much political clout the GOP holds is in the realm of the big lie regarding stolen election conspiracies. The Republicans' touting of a “stolen election," and the support it draws, doesn’t seem to be evaporating anytime soon. The Republicans will continue to engage in downplaying the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and thus will continue to embolden white nationalists. The Capitol insurrection did seem to reveal the normalcy of the radicalization of many Americans, and some of Trump’s strongest allies on the Hill are willing to praise and defend the insurrectionists.
Gallup has discovered that presidential honeymoon periods are not as lengthy as those enjoyed by past presidents. In its findings, Gallup concluded that just in the past few decades of the 20th century, the standard honeymoon period had shortened its time frame from seven months. And this was a reduction of nearly 20 months in much earlier U.S. presidential history. Trump’s ascension into office was devoid of the traditional honeymoon phase after winning a majority of electoral votes without capturing the popular vote. And with the gridlock Trump had to contend with because of a narrow GOP lead in the House, Trump was in a disadvantaged position to enjoy that window of opportunity regarding any breaks from Congress and the news media.
Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill does contain provisions to help the working and middle classes. However, conspiracies, culture wars, and pushing the American economy to the brink of catastrophic economic collapse, via the GOP, have become formidable political challenges for the Democratic Party as it looks forward to 2022.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
