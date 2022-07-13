COLUMN: Demystifying the 'dark bench': 14th Amendment

What is the Fourteenth Amendment, and how is it interpreted by the new Supreme Court, with three Trump-appointed justices and the doctrine they follow, called “Originalism”?
Legal scholars are whip-sawed by the sudden change in perspective on the federal bench, thanks to the 54 judgeships filled by the former president, whose Big Lie resulted in the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021. The nonprofit organization Lambda Legal analyzed these newly-appointed judges, whose nominations were taken from lists provided by the far-right Federalist Society, and found that a third of these judges – whose appointments were rammed through by Mitch McConnell – have racist or homophobic legal, or social histories. In related news, it makes this girl wonder whether Scott Pruitt and Attorney General John O’Connor might end up on the federal McConnell bench now that their political careers have been terminated, thanks to voters in their own Republican primary races.
It is a real problem when genderism, racism, and homophobia seep into the decision-making of federal courts. The U.S. Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment, from 1868, protects dark-skinned people who had no rights before then. Within this century, its protection was extended to gender and sexual preference.
These interpretations and laws affirm we can’t treat citizens worse for being different. These are basic human rights at risk because the originalist Court majority mostly interprets the Constitution as fixed, static, ungrowing, nonexpanding, and non-evolving over 234 years. They view the Court’s role narrowly, as to accommodating the diverse races, genders, and sexual orientations in this country.
Since America was founded, the historic trend had been toward expanding citizens’ rights to match the “free, white, 21, male, and landed” rights of those who drafted the Constitution. Now, with three recent decisions, for the first time in its history, the Supreme Court has ruled that rights it had previously affirmed no longer exist. This happened because the new Trump-nominated SCOTUS justices are rolling back the meaning of the Constitution to a time when women couldn’t vote, or own property, and Black slaves were three-fifths of a person. Their votes were proxied to slave owners.
The United Nations crafted a global standard for human rights. America comported with the U.N. Declaration on Human Rights, until recently, when the SCOTUS created zygote, embryo, and fetus rights, which supersede the medical and privacy rights of women.
According to Originalism, the universe of rights is pretty much fully subscribed, with no ambiguity or unclaimed territory. Everything is accounted for. But, despite their claim to adhere to “originalism,” the SCOTUS has found new rights, including “personhood” for zygotes and fetuses prior to viability. Pregnant women are now subject to the quirky and unscientific personal religious beliefs of state legislatures and newly-appointed judges. That’s new. That’s weird. It is troublesome.
Almost always in the past, moderates well-versed in court history and precedent were preferred as judges and justices. Justices were focused on the nonsectarian, the rational and logical, consistency with precedent decisions and judicial history. The courts previously held consistently that church-state separation enumerated in the First Amendment was a mandatory dictate to prevent the government from imposing religious beliefs. It was, in some respects, a silent covenant not to compete among religions by preventing the government from favoring any one religion over another.
A lack of such separation has from time immemorial been the cause, or justification, for wars of conquest and subjugation, such as the Crusades, and as we see today in Iran, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, where there is little or no separation of religion and government.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.