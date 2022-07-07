COLUMN: Demystifying the 'dark bench'

Worth a read is Elie Mystal's "Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy's Guide to the Constitution." Treat yourself to the audiobook, which is narrated by the Harvard Law grad author. Mystal is a rigorous intellectual, who explains the logical fallacies in Constitutional Originalism.
Constitutional Originalism sounds like an intimidating subject, but is actually pretty simple: The U.S. Supreme Court, with its fresh new Trump-intellect justices and a few nostalgic more senior justices, who long for the good ol' days, are teaming up for a majority in cases where it is being ruled that courts can't impute any logical extensions from the letter of the law. It is a strange concept for those of us who've lived a lifetime under the notion that the Constitution had inferable implications.
It isn't easy to disregard the Constitution as a brittle, irrelevant, 234-year-old fridge note that says little about current times. Frankly, most legal scholars don't see the utility in tossing out constitutional guidance in favor of nothingness.
But maybe if we were beholden to shadow backers who got us the job, like new Trump SCOTUS justices, we'd be so utilitarian as to make room for our backers' best interests, and we'd need to place everyone else's rights a little more jam-packed on the shelf in order to make space.
Almost all Supremes of all courts over the past 233 years ascribed instead to the view that the Constitution is interpreted as a living, evolving, mutable document moored in historical times, but with enough sage prospective intent to mesh with global civil rights standards, end human chattel slavery, let women and Indians vote, regulate cable satellite, count 155 million peoples' presidential votes, and the like.
Back when the Constitution was written, Marie Antoinette had not yet said, "Let them eat cake" - If she ever really did. These days, we book jets to countries that didn't exist back then, fly with stewards who had never existed, ride with women pilots in inconceivable aircraft, wear seatbelts that allow for extraordinary speeds, read sci-fi with the lights involving electrical wiring, flush indoor toilets bereft of smallpox viruses, set our heretofore nonexistent soft drinks on heretofore nonexistent tray tables. Luggage was wooden. IPods, cellphones,and neck pillows hadn't been invented. But there was something new: tobacco. People could smoke anywhere, even kids.
You can see how originalism has a problem. It ascribes to the view that when there are no specific answers in the law, interpreters should bat down logical extensions, even when based on universally-followed principles of past cases, and instead go back to what those fellows in the wooden teeth would have said about it.
If the drafters of the Constitution hadn't thought of something, judges get to make up anything. But you can't sprinkle the legal conversation with what the founders would have viewed as witchcraft. No light bulbs, submarines, internet, refrigerators, cars, Higgs-boson fields, viruses, sewing machines, CRISPR DNA. And you can't assume facts not in existence yet, such as whether dinosaurs ever roamed the Earth.
So, legal scholars now assume that SCOTUS will marginalize the Constitution's guidance in most of its decisions. If we don't have clues in the Constitution about how cases are decided, what will be the moral guidelines underpinning the legal decisions of a now-majority of freelancers?
It's an open question. And it is one that may influence what cases the Court chooses to take as the Dark Bench Federalist Society cases filter up through the appeals process. Next week's article will discuss what it means to have a commercialized nomination track for SCOTUS nominations.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
