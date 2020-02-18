With the results from the first two presidential election contests now available, it is becoming clearer who has the highest odds of being the target of Department of Justice investigations. Those same results have also seemingly decreased the chances that Hunter Biden will be subpoenaed by any Senate committees. His father, Joe Biden, now only faces a 17 percent chance of being threatened with indictment, according to the statistical models used at FiveThirtyEight.com.
But other Democratic presidential hopefuls have not evaded the notice of federal officials. Anonymous sources within the Department of Justice have indicated that Attorney General Bill Barr has recently become suspicious of the activities of Bernie Sanders' third cousin, a staffer for Senator Amy Klobuchar, and several close associates of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The sources believe that there is roughly a one-in-three chance that Sanders, or his cousin, may be subjected to severe scrutiny by the department's investigators. The extent of that scrutiny may not be known until later this month.
Speculation has also been rampant about why former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is spending millions of dollars a day attempting to get the attention of Department of Justice officials and, possibly, that of his predecessor, Rudy Giuliani. Those close to Bloomberg say he feels that none of the other candidates can attract as much attention from the Trump Justice Department as he can, because he alone has the right message, and a large enough pile of money, to do so.
Administration officials have begun privately expressing their belief that the list of people who will be asked to testify before a Senate committee, be subjected to interviews by the FBI, or simply prosecuted without evidence should be finalized by March 3. They have also theorized that there may be two methods by which justice is dispensed after that date. Some candidates, or their family or friends, will merit prosecution, while others will be better targets for mere persecution. They also say it is possible that by then the list could be winnowed down to a single individual who will be the recipient of both.
Asked whether the new process for decision making in the Justice Department is unusual, one source said, "Yes, but Bill Barr is attorney general and we don't have the password to the president's Twitter account anymore. We had it before, when it was 'Covfefe.' But after someone realized the president had given it away, it got changed. We got lucky a little later and guessed it when it was set as 'FakeNews1.' It was changed again after some of our tweets stood out as being 'too professional' and gave us away. Maybe they said too dignified? It may have been both."
To address fears that the Department of Justice is being politicized, defenders of the Trump administration's actions have explained that they are part of a set of reforms intended to streamline government by having primary voters serve in place of grand juries and special counsels. If that phase of the experiment is successful, the White House has said it will be expanded, having the attorney general replace federal prosecutors on high profile or controversial cases. Phase three of the experiment involves having the president act as a substitute for federal judges on the same types of cases, or any other cases he sees fit. It is expected that assessment of the effectiveness of these reforms will be completed by Nov. 3.
If problems arise, those defenders say that restoration of the Justice Department's deep state status will be restored "around lunchtime" on Jan. 20, 2021.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.