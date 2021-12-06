COLUMN: Departures must be done with integrity

The college football world has been in an upheaval the past week with the sudden departure of University of Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley and others on his staff and the departure of Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly.
Those who don't follow college sports could not understand why there was frustration and anger from Sooner and Irish faithful. The harsh reactions were not because new jobs were taken, but because of the way the departures took place. In other words, these coaches showed no integrity in the way they left or loyalty to their players.
In Riley's case, it was obvious there was something amiss throughout the season. Oklahoma had talent, but game plans were boring, non-creative and lacking. Upon his leaving, it became apparent his heart - and the hearts of those who followed him to USC - were not in it. Those inside the program said he didn't want to tell the team himself and wanted former OU Coach Bob Stoops to break the news. When Stoops refused, it was said that Riley spent a total of four minutes talking to these young men who had trusted him as their leader.
Kelly treated his team worse. According to reports, he sent what amounted to a "Dear John" message to his players on Team Works - like a text message, apologizing for their having to learn about his decision to leave South Bend for LSU through social media and the news. He supposedly told the team in the message, "My love for you is limitless, and I am so proud of what you have accomplished." While I'm sure part of that is true, a text message is a terrible way to inform your team you are leaving. In the words of a Forbes magazine article on the two coaches, they chose to punt.
There are many who set good examples for their teams, and they are true treasures. Examples include Stoops and OSU Coach Mike Gundy. Stoops, who still works for OU, didn't even want to be paid extra for coaching the team in the bowl game and turned down the extra money twice. Gundy had a rather rocky relationship with former Cowboy brass, but held strong, has always stood up for his players and is continually there for them when they deserve it. Sooner and Cowboys fans love to "poke" - no pun intended - fun at one another, but as a Sooner alum, I can tell you overall we have nothing but respect for Coach Gundy because of his integrity and loyalty to his school and players.
In the public eye, we often see cases such as these, and in today's fast-paced world, integrity and loyalty often get left to the side. However, there are hundreds of thousands of teachers, coaches, music directors and administrators who are loyal to their students. Tahlequah has many, and we are very fortunate. In my own experience, I have had several - and some are still in the Tahlequah area, including former teachers Harvey Price and Mike Meigs, and current THS Vice Principal Janelle Meigs. College afforded me many as well, including OU Band Director "Coach" Gene Thrailkill, who passed away a few days ago.
The thing we need to remember is that most likely, there are young people watching us, and our example and will remember our actions for many years to come. Sometimes loyalty comes with a price, but sometimes that shiny thing that glitters might just have a hook in it. It's admirable to move on to better opportunities, but when those times come along, do it right, and do it with integrity.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.